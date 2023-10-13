John Cena Deeply Regrets Feuding With Dwayne Johnson About Hollywood Ambitions

While John Cena and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson were adversaries in the heyday of their World Wrestling Entertainment careers, the wrestling icons' real-life feud outside the ring when Johnson pursued acting full-time is something Cena has come to regret.

During a press conference for the WWE Fastlane event in Indianapolis covered by Variety, Cena confronted his past issues with Johnson, who began his big transition to Hollywood in 2001 as the Scorpion King in the blockbuster action fantasy, "The Mummy Returns." Since then, Johnson has become one of the movie industry's most bankable stars thanks to his roles in the "Fast & Furious" franchise, the "Jumanji" reboot films, and the Oscar-nominated animated feature "Moana."

At the press conference, Cena owned up to the hypocrisy of being upset at Johnson for his showbiz career because he's essentially followed the same career path. In one ironic move, Cena joined the "Fast & Furious 9" cast after Johnson seemingly vacated the franchise for good.

"If you've been following what I've tried to do, especially as of late, publicly and personally to Dwayne Johnson, I've stated that although I thought I was trying to do what's best for business, I went about it the wrong way," he told reporters. "I violated his trust, and I made allegations about his perspective that I knew nothing about. And deep down, I was a fan. I wanted The Rock back [in WWE]. I wanted to do anything to get The Rock back, but I did it the wrong way."