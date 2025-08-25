How To Watch The Wolverine Movies In Order

Sporting six claws, a healing factor, and a deadly berserker rage, there are few superheroes as legendary as Wolverine. Originally created by Len Wein and John Romita Sr. for 1974's "The Incredible Hulk" #180-181, Wolverine later joined the X-Men — a powerful team of mutant heroes sworn to protect a world that fears and hates them – and became one of Marvel Comics' most popular and recognizable superheroes.

Wolverine made the leap from page to screen in 20th Century Fox's 2000 action film "X-Men," the first big screen adaptation of Marvel's merry mutants. In a star-making performance, Hugh Jackman brought Wolverine (also known as Logan) to life as a tough, cigar-chomping lone wolf hiding a heart of gold underneath his adamantium skeleton. Since then, Jackman has played Wolverine in nine more movies across 25 years — one of the longest careers for any actor playing a Marvel superhero. The entire X-Men movie timeline is incredibly complicated, so if you aren't sure where to start watching, don't worry. With all 10 films available on Disney+, here is the correct viewing order for Wolverine's movie appearances:

"X-Men" (2000)

"X2" (2003)

"X-Men: The Last Stand" (2006)

"X-Men Origins: Wolverine" (2009)

"X-Men: First Class" (2011)

"The Wolverine" (2013)

"X-Men: Days of Future Past" (2014)

"X-Men: Apocalypse" (2016)

"Logan" (2017)

"Deadpool & Wolverine" (2025)

Will Hugh Jackman live up to Deadpool's prediction that "he'll do this till he's 90"? Time will tell, but let's explore why this is the ideal order to watch the Wolverine movies.