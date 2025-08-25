How To Watch The Wolverine Movies In Order
Sporting six claws, a healing factor, and a deadly berserker rage, there are few superheroes as legendary as Wolverine. Originally created by Len Wein and John Romita Sr. for 1974's "The Incredible Hulk" #180-181, Wolverine later joined the X-Men — a powerful team of mutant heroes sworn to protect a world that fears and hates them – and became one of Marvel Comics' most popular and recognizable superheroes.
Wolverine made the leap from page to screen in 20th Century Fox's 2000 action film "X-Men," the first big screen adaptation of Marvel's merry mutants. In a star-making performance, Hugh Jackman brought Wolverine (also known as Logan) to life as a tough, cigar-chomping lone wolf hiding a heart of gold underneath his adamantium skeleton. Since then, Jackman has played Wolverine in nine more movies across 25 years — one of the longest careers for any actor playing a Marvel superhero. The entire X-Men movie timeline is incredibly complicated, so if you aren't sure where to start watching, don't worry. With all 10 films available on Disney+, here is the correct viewing order for Wolverine's movie appearances:
- "X-Men" (2000)
- "X2" (2003)
- "X-Men: The Last Stand" (2006)
- "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" (2009)
- "X-Men: First Class" (2011)
- "The Wolverine" (2013)
- "X-Men: Days of Future Past" (2014)
- "X-Men: Apocalypse" (2016)
- "Logan" (2017)
- "Deadpool & Wolverine" (2025)
Will Hugh Jackman live up to Deadpool's prediction that "he'll do this till he's 90"? Time will tell, but let's explore why this is the ideal order to watch the Wolverine movies.
Why is this the correct order to watch the Wolverine movies?
Just as a superhero comic book series introduces its characters, conflicts, and themes in its very first issue, 2000's "X-Men" sets the stage for the entire film series to follow. Besides introducing key characters like the telepathic Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and the metal-manipulating Magneto (Ian McKellen), the film establishes the Xavier Institute for Gifted Youngsters — where most of the films are set — as well as the struggle between the X-Men and the Brotherhood of Mutants for the fate of humanity.
"X-Men" also happens to be the perfect introduction to Wolverine. When we meet Wolverine for the first time, he's an amnesiac with only a few clues to his violent past, and the truth of his identity is gradually revealed over multiple films. One could start the series with "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" — the word "origins" is even in the title — but that would prematurely spoil the mystery. And, frankly, a first-time viewer probably shouldn't start watching the X-Men movies with one of the worst films in the franchise.
X-Men
To fully experience Wolverine's journey from a lone wolf to a world-saving superhero, you should start where it all began. In "X-Men," superpowered mutants are the next step in human evolution, but they are feared and ostracized by society. We first meet Logan as a gruff and mysterious cage fighter who reluctantly befriends Rogue (Anna Paquin), a teenage mutant runaway with the ability to absorb a person's life force with a touch. When the radical Magneto kidnaps Rogue as part of his plan to transform the world's leaders into mutants, Logan joins the X-Men — a team dedicated to peaceful mutant/human co-existence — to save her.
Directed by Bryan Singer, "X-Men" brought superhero movies into the 21st century, ushering in a new era for Hollywood blockbusters. Criticized by comic book fans for its changes to the source material — the X-Men now wear black leather uniforms instead of more colorful costumes — this Saturn Award-winning film holds its own against the dozens of superhero movies made in its wake. "X-Men" firmly establishes the themes and character arcs that continue across its many follow-ups, such as the love triangle between Wolverine, Jean Grey (Famke Janssen), and Cyclops (James Marsden), and using mutants as a metaphor for marginalized groups experiencing discrimination.
X2
"X-Men" introduces Wolverine as a man who has no memory of his past, with only a few clues about how and why he acquired his adamantium claws and skeleton. Bryan Singer's 2003 sequel "X2" warns Logan that some mysteries are perhaps better left unsolved. After a teleporting mutant named Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming) attacks the White House, the president authorizes military scientist William Stryker (Brian Cox) to invade the Xavier Institute.
Wolverine violently dispatches the soldiers, saving Rogue and her boyfriend Bobby (Shawn Ashmore), but Stryker captures several students as well as Professor X. The X-Men will need to join forces with Magneto and the shapeshifting Mystique (Rebecca Romijn) to save them, but dark secrets lurk under Stryker's base at Alkali Lake.
Praised by critics and fans upon release, "X2" is considered to be one of the rare sequels that's equal to, or better than, its predecessor, and today it is regarded as one of the standout installments in the entire "X-Men" film franchise. Featuring memorable sequences such as Magneto's ingenious escape from his plastic prison and Bobby reluctantly "coming out" as a mutant to his human parents, "X2" embodies everything that makes the "X-Men" movies successful. Here, Wolverine fully unleashes his berserker rage and faces a devastating loss, revealing the full power of Hugh Jackman's physical and emotional range.
X-Men: The Last Stand
The original X-Men trilogy comes to an explosive — and controversial — end in 2006's "X-Men: The Last Stand." Jean Grey returns after seemingly sacrificing herself to save the X-Men at the end of "X2," but her resurrection has unleashed a dark, powerful alternate personality: the Phoenix. As Wolverine tries to save the woman he loves, Magneto gathers an army to attack Alcatraz and slay a mutant child being used to develop a "cure" for mutation. Battle lines are drawn as the X-Men prepare for their "last stand."
Following the departure of Bryan Singer, who had directed the previous two films, Brett Ratner helmed "X-Men: The Last Stand" to decidedly mixed results. The film suffers as a poor, rushed adaptation of the classic "Dark Phoenix Saga" comic book storyline, featuring a relentless barrage of gratuitous cameos and a script that leaves several major characters either dead or without their mutant powers.
Hugh Jackman and Famke Janssen wring some heat and pathos out of their doomed romance, however, with Wolverine's love for Jean Grey haunting him in subsequent films. With "The Last Stand" being in many ways a narrative dead end for the franchise, the only way for Wolverine to move forward was to go back in time.
X-Men Origins: Wolverine
The first of three Wolverine solo films, 2009's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" reveals Logan's violent past as a member of Team X under the villainous thumb of William Stryker (now played by Danny Huston). "Origins" begins in 1845, when the young James Howlett (Troye Sivan) sprouts bone claws from his knuckles and kills his biological father. Running away with his mutant half-brother Victor (played as an adult by Liev Schreiber), James takes the name "Logan" and fights in several wars throughout the centuries. Eventually tiring of violence, Logan attempts to live a peaceful life with his girlfriend, Kayla Silverfox (Lynn Collins), but Stryker won't let go of him so easily.
Unfortunately for audiences eager to know more about Wolverine, one of his most essential films is also one of the worst. "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" suffers from a bland, cliché-ridden script and a risible climax that credits Wolverine with the Three Mile Island nuclear disaster. The film is not without its bright spots, such as the casting of Ryan Reynolds as the mouthy, sword-swinging mercenary Wade Wilson, though fans would be denied a true team-up until 2024's "Deadpool and Wolverine."
X-Men: First Class
"X-Men: First Class" rejuvenated the ailing franchise by turning back the clock to 1962, revealing how Professor X and Magneto formed the original X-Men team during the existential threat of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Now played by James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender (perhaps the only two actors capable of recreating Stewart and McKellen's onscreen chemistry), Oxford scholar Xavier and Nazi-hunter Magneto are drawn together to stop the evil Sebastian Shaw (Kevin Bacon) and his Hellfire Club from triggering a nuclear apocalypse.
Gathering together a team of young mutants including Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) and Beast (Nicholas Hoult), Xavier and Magneto develop a powerful bond that is inevitably torn apart by their opposing worldviews — and mutantkind will never be the same.
Unlike the rest of the films mentioned so far, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine has only a brief, but very memorable, cameo in 2011's "X-Men: First Class." The scene humorously defies the audience's expectation for a dramatic first meeting between Wolverine and the future leaders of the X-Men and the Brotherhood, and it receives an equally surprising payoff in "X-Men: Days of Future Past."
The Wolverine
After two prequels set decades in the past, 2013's "The Wolverine" returns to the present and finds Logan alone and adrift. Following the events of "X-Men: The Last Stand," Logan is haunted by visions of Jean Grey. Summoned to Japan, he reunites with Yashida (Haruhiko Yamanouchi), an old friend whom Logan saved from the bombing of Nagasaki in World War II.
Yashida offers Logan a "cure" for his death-defying healing factor, but he and the toxic mutant Viper (Svetlana Khodchenkova) have a sinister ulterior motive. With the help of the spirited assassin Yukio (Rila Fukushima), Wolverine must defeat Viper if he's to save the next love of his life — Yashida's beautiful granddaughter, Mariko (Tao Okamoto).
Directed by James Mangold, "The Wolverine" is a strong and vibrant adaptation of the classic 1982 "Wolverine" comic book miniseries by Chris Claremont and Frank Miller. The second film in the "Wolverine" trilogy is a surprisingly thoughtful meditation on time and grief, as Logan struggles with outliving his friends and lovers, but still finds himself capable of opening his heart to Yukio and Mariko. Transporting Logan to Japan also gives "The Wolverine" a new level of creative freedom, as our hero uses his adamantium claws to slice and dice ninjas, bullet train assassins, and even the man in the monstrous mecha suit called the Silver Samurai. And be sure to sit through the end credits — an after-credits scene sets up Logan's critical role in our next film.
X-Men: Days of Future Past
The first X-Men film to be nominated for an Academy Award, 2014's "X-Men: Days of Future Past" is an exciting and triumphant time travel epic. Based on the classic 1981 "Uncanny X-Men" story arc of the same name by Chris Claremont and John Byrne, "Days of Future Past" begins in a dystopian future where most mutants have been hunted down and killed by robots called Sentinels.
The surviving X-Men, including Professor X and Magneto (Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, returning to the roles they originated), send Wolverine's consciousness back in time into his body in 1973. His mission? Reunite the young Xavier and Magneto (James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender, also reprising their roles) and stop Mystique from carrying out a political assassination, hopefully changing the course of history.
Featuring the return of several major characters as well as "X-Men" and "X2" director Bryan Singer, "X-Men: Days of Future Past" thankfully doesn't coast on nostalgia. Ambitious and action-packed, it includes jaw-dropping spectacles like the super-fast Quicksilver (Evan Peters) running circles around security guards while listening to Jim Croce's "Time in a Bottle." Wolverine serves as a sturdy bridge between the past and future timelines; he is especially moving in his scenes with the younger, more cynical Xavier who needs to believe in hope again. "X-Men: Days of Future Past" has two available versions to watch: the theatrical cut, and the expanded "Rogue Cut" which restores Anna Paquin's deleted scenes as Rogue and helps bring her relationship with Logan full circle.
X-Men: Apocalypse
The sequel to "X-Men: Days of Future Past," 2016's "X-Men: Apocalypse" follows the X-Men of the 1980s, introducing the teenage incarnations of Jean Grey (Sophie Turner), Cyclops (Tye Sheridan), Storm (Alexandra Shipp), and Nightcrawler (Kodi Smit-McPhee). In Egypt, the ancient mutant Apocalypse (Oscar Isaac) awakens, recruiting Magneto for his four deadly Horsemen and abducting Professor Xavier to serve as his new host body. But before rescuing the Professor, the mutants free their allies held captive in William Stryker's (Josh Helman) base — including the man called Weapon X.
This is another reduced role for Wolverine, albeit much more substantial (and violent) than his "X-Men: First Class" cameo. As part of the new reality established via time travel in "Days of Future Past," Wolverine is a prisoner of the Weapon X program, and his escape is notably different than the one depicted in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine." (See what we mean about the X-Men timeline being complicated?) In a key scene, Jean Grey uses her telepathy to partially restore the berserk Logan's humanity, strengthening the empathetic connection between the two that has prevailed throughout the series.
Logan
All stories must come to an end, and Wolverine meets his final fate in 2017's powerful and elegiac "Logan." The last film in the "Wolverine" trilogy is also the first to be rated R, with star Hugh Jackman and returning director James Mangold stripping the superhero myth bare to show the wounded man underneath it all.
In a grim and barren future, the X-Men are dead, no new mutants have been born in years, and Wolverine's healing factor is finally slowing down. Living in anonymity with the elderly, dementia-stricken Professor X (a heartbreakingly excellent Patrick Stewart), Logan is pulled out of hiding to protect Laura (Dafne Keen), a young mutant girl created from Logan's DNA.
In a major shift from the previous films, "Logan" is ultra-violent, harsh, and unsparing, but also incredibly tender and profound. "Logan" is regarded as one of the best superhero films ever made, and it has the honor of being the first comic book film to be nominated for the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay.
Deadpool and Wolverine
So, wait, if "Logan" is the last Wolverine film, then who is the clawed mutant in "Deadpool and Wolverine"? Good question. 2024's "Deadpool and Wolverine" is the third feature film to star Deadpool, the metafictional Merc with a Mouth first played by Ryan Reynolds all the way back in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine." Hopping across the multiverse, Deadpool searches for a Wolverine variant who can help save his deteriorating world.
He inevitably ends up with the "worst" Wolverine (still gamely played by Jackman), whose abandonment of the X-Men in his alternate timeline led to their deaths. Banished to the Void at the end of time, Deadpool and Wolverine must join forces to save the multiverse from the despotic Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). That is, if the two unkillable heroes don't somehow kill each other first.
Hugh Jackman makes a surprise return to his career-defining role in the wickedly funny and brutally violent "Deadpool and Wolverine." His chemistry with Reynolds is electric, and the film makes fanboy dreams come true by — finally — making Wolverine suit up in his classic yellow and blue costume. If "Deadpool and Wolverine" proves to be Jackman's final outing as Logan, he goes out with a bang — or rather, a hack and a slash.
Is there another way to watch the Wolverine movies?
If you've already watched the Wolverine and X-Men movies as they were released, but want to examine this long-running franchise from a bold new angle, they also can be watched in chronological order. By starting the film series with "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" and ending with "Logan," you can watch the entire centuries-sweeping saga unfold from Wolverine's childhood in the 1840s to his final adventure in the 21st century. For those interested in experiencing Logan's life story from the very beginning, watch the films in this order:
- "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" (2009)
- "X-Men: First Class" (2011)
- "X-Men" (2000)
- "X2" (2003)
- "X-Men: The Last Stand" (2006)
- "The Wolverine" (2013)
- "X-Men: Days of Future Past" (2014) (start of the new timeline)
- "X-Men: Apocalypse" (2016)
- "Logan" (2017)
- "Deadpool and Wolverine" (2025)
Unfortunately, watching the films in strict chronological order won't be a perfectly linear experience, given the films' use of flashbacks, montages, and time travel. It simply isn't realistic to expect viewers to pause and restart "X-Men: Days of Future Past" whenever it skips between 1973 and 2023, for example. Including "Deadpool and Wolverine" as an epilogue gives the chronological order a unique symmetry, as the Wolverine films are bookended with fateful encounters between Hugh Jackman's beloved X-Man and Ryan Reynolds' foul-mouthed assassin.