5 Actors We Want To See In Prime Video's Fourth Wing TV Series

Rebecca Yarros' "Fourth Wing" took fantasy romance readers by storm. The first book in the Empyrean series follows Violet Sorrengail, a daughter of a general and a sibling to two dragon riders who, after originally training to be a scribe, is forced to be a rider by her mother. The story chronicles her time in the Riders Quadrant as she tries to stay alive and forges a relationship with an older student named Xaden Riorson, the son of a revolutionary who was executed by Violet's mother. Violet strives to learn more about her society's history and what's really going on around her, placing herself in frequent danger in the process.

Amazon MGM Studios purchased the rights to a television adaptation of Yarros' books in October 2023. Moira Walley-Beckett ("Anne with an E") was confirmed as showrunner in July 2024, but she was replaced by Jac Schaeffer ("WandaVision") in July 2025. The series remains in the early stages of development, with execs determined to take their time in order to secure the right people. "We're hard at work," Vernon Sanders, the Head of TV for Prime Video, told Deadline in July 2025. "We love our relationship with Rebecca Yarros, who has been incredible, and we're going to get this one right."

Of course, with the project still being in a relatively early phase, there's no news on casting yet, but fans of the Empyrean series no doubt have their own ideas about who should star in the upcoming TV show. Here are five actors we would love to see in Amazon's "Fourth Wing" series.