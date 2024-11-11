Dune: Prophecy Review - Rushed Prequel Wants To Be Game Of Thrones

"The Hidden Hand," Episode 1 in the six-episode first season of the HBO series "Dune: Prophecy," moves at a relentless pace. Whenever a new TV show gets an oddly short season, one almost always has to ask: would it be improved by being expanded into a traditional 10-to-22 episode season, or is it one that would it be better condensed down into a long-ish movie? "Dune: Prophecy" is absolutely the former.

The first 13 minutes of the pilot deliver a nonstop barrage of exposition about the great machine wars (what the "Dune" novels called the "Butlerian Jihad"), the Harkonnen family's disgrace, the rise of the Sisterhood (the group that became the Bene Gesserit), the ambitions of young Valya Harkonnen (Jessica Barden) within the Sisterhood, political schisms, a few deaths, and a frightening use of Voice. In a longer season, the content of this cold opening could have sustained a full episode, and having more time for character development would have made it feel less like a "previously on" catch-up.

That ultra-rushed cold opening might be responsible for the remaining 53 minutes of the pilot feeling more overstuffed than they actually are on first watch. Watching it again after sitting through the other three episodes provided for review, it doesn't feel quite as overwhelming. It does a solid enough job introducing a bunch of characters and conflicts, even if some of the material — the scenes of training the Sisterhood in truthseeking, for instance — feels shortchanged and could easily be expanded out if given more time. And Episodes 2-4 are easier to get into, with the flashback-centric third episode, "Sisterhood Above All," offering much a stronger emotional groundwork to the main characters' backstories compared to the initial exposition rush. Still, the question remains: just how much can viewers really sink into all the complicated drama in just a six episode season?