The 15 Worst Marvel Movies Of All Time

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has taken Marvel movies to new heights since its inception, attracting big name stars and showing the world what superhero films can look like with big-money backing. However, money isn't everything when it comes to making a good movie. The MCU has put out several subpar films over the years, dating back to before the era of superhero fatigue set in. Of course, as bad as the worst MCU entries are (and these films are very much deserving of their places on this list), terrible Marvel movies predate the MCU by some distance.

Before "Iron Man" hit cineplexes in 2008, Marvel was far from a big brand in Hollywood, with some of the worst superhero movies ever made being based on Marvel characters. And there are also the non-MCU Marvel movies to consider. Fox's "X-Men" franchise and Sony's Spider-Man Universe existed alongside the MCU for a spell, and both are responsible for some of the worst Marvel movies. This list, which is based on a mixture of author opinion and critical response, gathers the worst of the worst in one place.