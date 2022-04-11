How Nicolas Cage Really Feels About The Possibility Of Playing Ghost Rider Again

Visually, the appeal of Marvel Comics superhero Ghost Rider is about as straightforward as can be: he wears a leather jacket, rides a fast motorcycle, and sports a flaming skull atop his shoulders instead of a human head. However, in spite of his classically cool appearance, live action depictions of the character have been historically tumultuous.

Most recently, for example, a "Ghost Rider" TV series was in development for Hulu. Then Disney's acquisition of Fox led to the project's cancellation. Before that, Nicolas Cage portrayed the antihero in two feature films that were met with such a poor reception, Marvel more-or-less closed the door on the possibility of any future stand-alone "Ghost Rider" movies.

Cage, notably, has starred in numerous highly-regarded films, including classics like "Raising Arizona," "Adaptation," and "Face/Off," among plenty of others. On April 9, Cage participated in a Q&A session on Reddit, during which, amidst a discussion touching on roles from throughout his career, he shared his thoughts on the prospect of portraying Ghost Rider for Marvel once again.