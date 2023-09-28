Nicolas Cage's Ghost Rider 3 - Will It Ever Happen?
Way back in 2007, Marvel Comics-based movies were in a much different spot than they are in the 2020s. Their quality was hit or miss, and some of the most unexpected characters were enjoying the big screen spotlight without the shackles of a shared superhero universe. One of these heroes was Nicolas Cage's Johnny Blaze, aka Ghost Rider, whose first solo film arrived that year. It provides a decent crash course on the character's history in addition to some wild action, drama, and plenty of Cage wackiness to go around.
While far from a critical hit or a box office success, "Ghost Rider" did well enough to turn heads in a world quickly becoming populated by Marvel adaptations. Thus, it landed a sequel in the form of 2012's "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance": a truly odd feature that released right as the Marvel Cinematic Universe was hitting its stride. Failing at the box office and turning away fans and critics alike, "Spirit of Vengeance" put to rest one of the last remaining non-MCU Marvel franchises in the cinematic landscape.
Despite how rough the second "Ghost Rider" movie turned out to be, there are still those out there holding out hope that the trilogy will someday be completed. Here's what we know about the likelihood of "Ghost Rider 3."
Why isn't Ghost Rider 3 happening yet?
The obvious question to ask regarding the status of "Ghost Rider 3" is why isn't it happening yet. Well, first and foremost, it's important to remember that both "Ghost Rider" and "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance" were far from runaway successes. According to The Numbers, "Ghost Rider" only made around $229 million on a $110 million budget, and "Spirit of Vengeance" only took in $149 million on a budget between $57 million and $75 million. Neither were financial losses, but they weren't major moneymakers either.
Aside from box office struggles and a lack of positive critical assessments, the big thing to remember is that the rights to the Ghost Rider character no longer reside with Sony and Columbia Pictures. In early 2013, not long after "Spirit of Vengeance" came and went from the movies, the film rights reverted back to Marvel Studios. Thus, it was free to do whatever it wanted to Johnny Blaze and his associated characters. Given the struggles of the previous two films and the MCU's success, it only makes sense that Marvel Studios elected to leave this non-MCU franchise behind.
What Nicolas Cage has said about Ghost Rider 3
Around the time of the theatrical debut of "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance," directing duo Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor spoke with IndieWire about it and a potential third film in the series. Neveldine said, "There's been talk about [a sequel]. I know Nic[olas Cage] wants to do it, he's very pumped about it." Based on that comment, one would assume that Cage was very much on board for "Ghost Rider 3." In reality, according to the eccentric actor himself, he was pretty much done with the Johnny Blaze role.
In 2013, Cage spoke to Collider about "Ghost Rider 3" and the likelihood that he'd sign the dotted line to return as the titular hero. His comments were less than encouraging. "I've said what I have to say. I don't want to say never...anything's possible. But I doubt, highly, that I would be in a third installment of that," he told the publication, spelling out plainly that if a third "Ghost Rider" movie did manage to defy the odds and become a reality, someone else would play the character instead of him.
What could be explored in Ghost Rider 3
It has been over a decade since "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance" premiered, so if "Ghost Rider 3" were to happen, the story could take many different forms. While the third film could directly follow the events of its predecessor, to account for the noticeably aged actors, a time jump is the best way to go. The feature could follow a much older, experienced Johnny Blaze as he continues to fend off the forces of evil from corrupting or destroying Earth. With Mephisto (Ciarán Hinds) seemingly defeated in "Spirit of Vengeance," perhaps Ghost Rider villains such as Nightmare or Lucifer could step up as the main antagonist.
Additionally, a hypothetical "Ghost Rider 3" would be remiss not to give a bigger spotlight to Danny Ketch. The character is introduced in "Spirit of Vengeance," portrayed by Fergus Riordan, and becomes an ally of Blaze, who protects him. If "Ghost Rider 3" went ahead with a time jump, an adult Ketch could join Blaze on what could be his last adventure as the motorcycle-riding hero. In the end, either due to his death or retirement, Blaze could pass on the Ghost Rider mantle to Ketch. After all, Ketch is easily the most well-known individual to take on the alias on the pages of Marvel Comics next to Blaze himself. Maybe even the Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider could appear as well.
Who would star in Ghost Rider 3
Of course, when discussing "Ghost Rider 3," it's impossible not to speculate on who should join the film's cast. First and foremost, Nicolas Cage should be at the top of the list, seeing as his wild performances in the previous two "Ghost Rider" films are among their most memorable elements. It's only right that he returns to complete the series and wrap up his take on Johnny Blaze's story. To join him, maybe the likes of Carter Slade (Sam Elliot) and Roxanne Simpson (Eva Mendes) could return to bring the trilogy full circle.
As far as the villain goes, even though someone new would be the best choice for "Ghost Rider 3," that's not to say that Mephisto cannot return. Both Peter Fonda and Ciarán Hinds have taken on the role in the "Ghost Rider" franchise, so either Hinds could return for another go-around, or yet another new actor could take over. Speaking of replacements, it stands to reason that the minds behind "Ghost Rider 3" would recast Danny Ketch if he were to factor into the plot as an adult. Then against, Fergus Riordan is in his mid-20s now, so there's no reason why he couldn't come back to the role.
It's wise to never say never when it comes to superhero blockbusters. At the same time, while it's not impossible that "Ghost Rider 3" makes its way to the big screen down the line, it's very much unlikely.