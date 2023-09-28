Nicolas Cage's Ghost Rider 3 - Will It Ever Happen?

Way back in 2007, Marvel Comics-based movies were in a much different spot than they are in the 2020s. Their quality was hit or miss, and some of the most unexpected characters were enjoying the big screen spotlight without the shackles of a shared superhero universe. One of these heroes was Nicolas Cage's Johnny Blaze, aka Ghost Rider, whose first solo film arrived that year. It provides a decent crash course on the character's history in addition to some wild action, drama, and plenty of Cage wackiness to go around.

While far from a critical hit or a box office success, "Ghost Rider" did well enough to turn heads in a world quickly becoming populated by Marvel adaptations. Thus, it landed a sequel in the form of 2012's "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance": a truly odd feature that released right as the Marvel Cinematic Universe was hitting its stride. Failing at the box office and turning away fans and critics alike, "Spirit of Vengeance" put to rest one of the last remaining non-MCU Marvel franchises in the cinematic landscape.

Despite how rough the second "Ghost Rider" movie turned out to be, there are still those out there holding out hope that the trilogy will someday be completed. Here's what we know about the likelihood of "Ghost Rider 3."