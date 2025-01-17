Why Is Deadpool In X-Men Origins: Wolverine Different From The MCU Version?

Stryker wants the best soldier possible, and that's why Deadpool has extra powers in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine." He can shoot lasers out of his eyes, teleport, and even pull katana blades out of his knuckles. Each power has its own familiarity because each idea came from the abilities of mutants that Stryker has come into contact with. Former Team X member John Wraith (Will.i.am) could teleport, Scott Summers' (Tim Pocock) laser eyes are implanted into Deadpool, and the katana blade knuckles are a callback to Wade's own swashbuckling skills. Of course, Stryker has been planning this all out for quite some time.

While he has faith in Team X at the beginning of the film, Stryker shows favor toward Wade. He verbally acknowledges his fighting skills while asking Wade to be the first to enter a room filled with armed people operating a diamond smuggling facility in Lagos, Nigeria. Wade seems to be used to entering a room first, whipping his blades around with ease before giving the all clear to his teammates. So, it's clear that he is Stryker's favorite, and their leader may already be realizing that Team X will not be together forever, meaning he has to come up with a backup plan.

That plan is evident in Deadpool's reveal and his many abilities. He really is the ultimate version of Team X, and he is totally under Stryker's control thanks to remote control capabilities. Unlike the original Team X, Deadpool has no free will, meaning that Stryker never has to hear anyone reject his evil schemes ever again.