12 Best Movies Like How To Train Your Dragon
Whether you prefer the original animated classic or loved the 2025 remake, DreamWorks' "How to Train Your Dragon" is a delightful tale of adventure with a heartwarming center that encourages audiences to persevere in the face of danger and doubt. The 2010 film, directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois, is a masterclass in animated filmmaking that took a popular middle-grade novel and elevated the material to resonate with audiences of all ages, spawning a larger franchise as a result. To this day, there isn't a bad installment in the "How to Train Your Dragon" series, not in animation or live-action. It's no wonder that this franchise is so well-loved.
But if you've already watched the entire "How to Train Your Dragon" series in order, it may be time for another quest — and you've come to the right place. Whether you love the original or the remake for their coming-of-age narratives, exciting fantasy action sequences, relatable characters, or the dragons themselves, we have 12 different suggestions for what movies you should add to your watchlist next. Ranging from straight-up fantasy to science fiction and youthful adventure, there are many other films out there (both animated and live-action) that will not only entertain you but inspire you as well. If you're looking for more riveting tales to sink your dragon teeth into, try these on for size.
Pete's Dragon (1977, 2016)
Before "How to Train Your Dragon" took children's imaginations by storm, there was one other dragon tale that captivated hearts and minds for years. Released in 1977, "Pete's Dragon" is a fun blend of live-action and animation that introduces an invisible dragon named Elliott who can appear at will to a young orphan boy named Pete (Sean Marshall). This G-rated musical comedy takes Pete and Elliott to New England as they flee the abusive Gogan family. At the time of its release, the film was heralded by The New York Times as being "the most energetic and enjoyable Disney movie in a long while," praising the animation in particular. But if "Pete's Dragon" sounds a bit too dated for your taste, maybe you ought to give the remake a try.
In 2016, Disney remade "Pete's Dragon," updating the story from the early 1900s to the 1980s and tossing Pete (now played by Oakes Fegley) into a brand new, yet deeply familiar, adventure. The film likewise received positive reviews from critics and was beloved by audiences as well. Many consider it to be a film even better than the original. Just as with the 2025 "How to Train Your Dragon," the 2016 "Pete's Dragon" manages to recapture the spirit of the original, and though perhaps not as cartoonish in nature, fans of the DreamWorks' production will find a kinship with this film as well. But whether you prefer the 1977 or 2016 version, "Pete's Dragon" is a caper you can't miss.
The Iron Giant (1999)
Part of the draw for a film like "How to Train Your Dragon" is that it features a young boy who befriends an unlikely stranger who is hated by those around him, only to prove himself a hero in the end. If that arc is what drew you to that film, then there's no doubt that you'll love "The Iron Giant." Although the film was one of the biggest animated box office bombs ever made, "The Iron Giant" has become not just a beloved '90s movies, but one of the best animated films out there. Based on a children's story by Ted Hughes, the Brad Bird-directed feature follows young Hogarth Hughes (Eli Marienthal) as he encounters the titular Giant (Vin Diesel), encouraging him to use his strength and size to be a hero.
Set during the Cold War, "The Iron Giant" deals with the politics and prejudice of the day distilled for younger audiences without losing any of their nuance. It's a stunning adventure and a marvel of standalone filmmaking that continues to captivate audiences of all ages. A beautiful motion picture that is equal parts thrilling, heartwarming, and philosophical, it echoes many of the same themes that made "How to Train Your Dragon" so great in the first place. The film's motto, "you are who you choose to be," is an idea that could just as easily apply to a story about flying dragons as giant robots.
The Black Cauldron (1985)
While "How to Train Your Dragon" was an instant smash hit with audiences and critics alike, "The Black Cauldron" did not receive the same attention or acclaim. But don't be fooled: This brave little dark fantasy is an underrated Disney classic. Following young Taran (Grant Bardsley) as he embarks on a quest to become a warrior, protect his prophetic pig, and defeat the terrifying Horned King (John Hurt), the film is a swashbuckling odyssey full of fantastic characters and forbidden magics. Along the way, Taran joins Princess Eilonwy (Susan Sheridan), and the two of them take the world of Prydain by storm.
Based in part on the Lloyd Alexander novel of the same name, this 1985 picture was the first animated Disney flick to receive a PG rating. Despite bombing at the box office, it became a cult classic over a decade later upon its migration to home video. Ever since, many children of the '90s have developed fond memories of the animated picture, with some even claiming that "The Black Cauldron" is one of many Disney flicks that deserves a live-action remake. If you somehow missed this one before, let this be your sign to give this movie a chance.
Big Hero 6 (2014)
There's no doubt that the best part about "How to Train Your Dragon" is the friendship between Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and Toothless, but what if the latter could speak? While there are no dragons in "Big Hero 6" (sadly), the film answers this question in the form of Hiro Hamada (Ryan Potter) and Baymax (Scott Adsit). After his brother's unforeseen death, Hiro is bequeathed a medical assistant robot to take care of him, forcing him to come to terms with his grief. But "Big Hero 6" isn't just a heartfelt animated drama: It's also a superhero blockbuster complete with a mad scientist, super-powered costumes, and a found-family message that will feel familiar to fans of the aforementioned dragon fantasy flick.
Though followed by two different animated series, the original "Big Hero 6" film is the best and most effective version of this story — even if Scott Adsit believes Baymax works better in a series format. It's simple, sure, but with enough spirit to command the audience's attention and spark many a desire for a sequel. With similar animation styles and loads of action-packed humor and excitement, anyone who loves "How to Train Your Dragon" will become instantly enamored with "Big Hero 6." Plus, Baymax is just a delightful creature we can't get enough of.
Treasure Planet (2002)
Another coming-of-age adventure flick, "Treasure Planet" is a rousing, otherworldly journey that pushes its young protagonist to discover the true hero within himself. Like "How to Train Your Dragon," this Disney feature is also based on a book aimed at younger readers — in this case, Robert Louis Stevenson's classic "Treasure Island" — while making the material distinctly its own. After the rebellious Jim Hawkins (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) is thrust into a voyage into the stars to find the lost treasure of the pirate Captain Flint, he makes some uneasy allies, such as Brian Murray's John Silver, and is challenged to live courageously among those who would succumb to mutiny and temptation. It's only in the danger, the trials, and the thrill of the chase that Jim discovers who he truly is inside.
Sadly, "Treasure Planet" is one of those movies that wasn't considered a hit for the House of Mouse due to poor box office returns, but it remains a favorite for many. Jim's relationship with Silver is a particular highlight here, and while it's nothing like the friendship at the center of "How to Train Your Dragon," it's certainly cut from the same cloth. With stunning visuals, complex characters, and a fully envisioned world that we wish could've been explored further, "Treasure Planet" is one Disney installment that you cannot miss. It's a shame that this movie never got a sequel (despite initial plans), but thankfully this animated extravaganza sails well on its own.
Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)
Another dragon-centric picture, "Raya and the Last Dragon" was a slept-on fantasy adventure that was released during the COVID-19 pandemic. Poor timing for a movie that was made for kids to experience in the theater and not on a small, streaming screen. But nevertheless, Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) — who is strangely considered a Disney princess — proved herself to be a compelling protagonist in this 2021 feature as she seeks to atone for her past mistakes and restore her world to its former state. To do this, she needs the help of the last dragon on the mortal plane, Sisu (Awkwafina), in order to free her father from his petrified state and reunite the five chiefdoms of Kumandra.
Not unlike "How to Train Your Dragon," this Disney feature pulls from real-world culture (Southeast Asian, in this case) and uses it as the basis for a greater fantasy world. It's seriously effective, too, as half the fun of "Raya and the Last Dragon" is the worldbuilding element of the film. If you can get past some of Awkwafina's awkwardness in the dragon role, the film is a great mirror to the world that "How To Train Your Dragon" creates, showing a different side of the dragon legend through the lens of another culture.
Kung Fu Panda (2008)
Another DreamWorks production released only two years beforehand, "Kung Fu Panda" defined a generation. Okay, that may be a bit dramatic, but it did have a hand in establishing the type of humor that those who grew up with it would develop. Starring Jack Black as the titular panda Po and Dustin Hoffman as his red panda master, Shifu, the former must learn to master the martial art of kung fu in order to become the famed "Dragon Warrior" and defeat the coming threat of the snow leopard Tai Lung (Ian McShane). The dragon connection is a bit of a stretch, but there are some real similarities between Hiccup and Po that connect the dots between these two pictures.
Like "How to Train Your Dragon," the Jack Black-led film spawned a larger franchise that included multiple sequels, various short films, and three different television series. To say that "Kung Fu Panda" has been successful would be an understatement, and it's largely due to this original installment that expertly adapted the traditional hero's journey into a new format with lovable characters and plenty of action-packed excitement. Plus, there are lots of Jack Black laughs to keep you and the kids chuckling throughout.
Lilo & Stitch (2002)
Another animated classic that received a remake in 2025, "Lilo & Stitch" is a Hawaiian-based affair full of alien creatures and familial complications that make it a perfect (albeit non-traditional) companion to "How to Train Your Dragon." Just like Hiccup's struggles to relate to his father and the rest of his Viking contemporaries, so too does Lilo (Daveigh Chase) find it impossible to get along with those around her — not to mention her older sister and caretaker. It takes a strange new friend, an alien named Stitch (voiced by co-director Chris Sanders), for her to fully embrace who she is, and along the way she helps Stitch to do the very same. It's a beautiful picture of what family truly means, and that nobody ought to be left behind.
Even better, "Lilo & Stitch" was directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois, the same duo behind "How to Train Your Dragon." It's no wonder that these animated flicks share similar themes and messages. More than that, "Lilo & Stitch" is simply loads of fun. With stellar extraterrestrial worldbuilding, inspired comedy beats, and loads of Elvis Presley songs, there are few modern Disney movies with as much lasting power as "Lilo & Stitch." While the remake received mixed-to-positive reviews, the original is universally beloved as a precursor to Sanders and DeBlois' work on "How to Train Your Dragon."
Dragonheart (1996)
Another film on our list of 50 movies about dragons you need to see, "Dragonheart" is probably one of the more obvious to note here. If there's one movie that mirrors the plot of "How to Train Your Dragon" exceptionally, it's this one. Well, "How to Train Your Dragon" technically copied "Dragonheart," but we won't complain. When the last dragon, Draco (Sean Connery), and the last of the dragon-slayers, Sir Bowen (Dennis Quaid), decide to work together to save their realm, not even the vengeful King Einon (David Thewlis) can stop them from conquering his reign. From future "The Fast and the Furious" director Rob Cohen, if you want a dragon movie that moves beyond the world of animation, consider "Dragonheart" your go-to.
Despite mixed critical ratings, "Dragonheart" is still looked on fondly by many. In fact, it's so beloved that, just like "How to Train Your Dragon," it has produced numerous sequels — five in total — that chronicle the friendship and partnership between valiant warriors and menacing dragons. Quaid is perfectly cast in the original, and the visual effects on Draco, though dated, are still a marvel of 20th-century filmmaking. So if the 1996 picture tickles your fancy, consider continuing the quest beyond this single installment, even if it is the best of the franchise.
Brother Bear (2003)
Rather than the simple "human befriends strange creature" narrative we've been following here, "Brother Bear" takes the idea a step further by turning the human character into a creature himself. After his brother is killed by a bear, Alaskan tribesman Kenai (Joaquin Phoenix) ventures after the bear in question to get revenge and save his people. But in the process, Kenai is transformed into a bear himself, and is forced to look after a young bear cub named Koda (Jeremy Suarez) who is without a friend in the world. It's an interesting shift from the usual format, but one that "Brother Bear" handles with great care.
While the film is perhaps not known as one of Disney's best, "Brother Bear" is a story about what it means to be family, even to those who you're not related to by blood. It's a story about the value of all life, even among creatures deemed "less than" or unworthy. Kenai learns this the hard way, and just like Hiccup, he begins to see the errors of his ways and pushes himself to be a better man. Don't sleep on this remarkable slice of Disney animation, one of the last in the House of Mouse's catalog before the studio turned to computer-animated motion pictures.
Quest for Camelot (1998)
Compared to many of the other adventure films of its day, "Quest for Camelot" has largely been forgotten. After Excalibur is stolen from King Arthur (Pierce Brosnan), the kingdom of Camelot is in disarray, and only a young woman and her blind companion can save it from dissolving into memory. A fantasy musical, the film follows Kayley (Jessalyn Gilsig) in her attempts to be a Knight of the Round Table, proving herself by embarking on a quest to do the impossible. With her stands the hermit Garrett (Cary Elwes) and Devon and Cornwall (played by Eric Idle and Don Rickles, respectively), a two-headed dragon that adds an extra flair to this fantasy adventure.
While "Quest for Camelot" wasn't well-received in its day, there are some striking similarities between it and "How to Train Your Dragon." Those who loved Astrid's (America Ferrera) character arc throughout the original films (and the live-action remake as well) will instantly be drawn to Kayley and her own journey to knighthood. Between the musical numbers, action-packed battles, and historically-inspired worldbuilding, there's plenty to love about this often-forgotten adventure.
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
When it comes to coming-of-age features that emphasize the connection between a young boy and his otherworldly friend, the first film that likely comes to mind is Steven Spielberg's "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial." Considered by many to be one of Spielberg's most innovative and personal motion pictures, "E.T." is a masterclass in science fiction filmmaking. With stunning animatronics, a brilliant cast, and an instantly recognizable score by John Williams, this 1982 hit was the highest-grossing feature film of its day — and remained so until Spielberg beat his own record with "Jurassic Park."
Fans of "How to Train Your Dragon" will flock instantly to "E.T." due to many of the shared themes and ideals on display. Elliott Taylor (Henry Thomas) is cut from the same cloth as Hiccup, and although he doesn't spring into battle in similar fashion, he does put his life on the line for his alien friend. Despite a few dumb things that we ignore in "E.T.," it is a pretty perfect movie. While there aren't any dragons to be found here, the connection between Elliott and his alien companion was a trailblazer for stories like it in the future, including "How to Train Your Dragon."