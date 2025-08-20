12 Best Movies Like How To Train Your Dragon

Whether you prefer the original animated classic or loved the 2025 remake, DreamWorks' "How to Train Your Dragon" is a delightful tale of adventure with a heartwarming center that encourages audiences to persevere in the face of danger and doubt. The 2010 film, directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois, is a masterclass in animated filmmaking that took a popular middle-grade novel and elevated the material to resonate with audiences of all ages, spawning a larger franchise as a result. To this day, there isn't a bad installment in the "How to Train Your Dragon" series, not in animation or live-action. It's no wonder that this franchise is so well-loved.

But if you've already watched the entire "How to Train Your Dragon" series in order, it may be time for another quest — and you've come to the right place. Whether you love the original or the remake for their coming-of-age narratives, exciting fantasy action sequences, relatable characters, or the dragons themselves, we have 12 different suggestions for what movies you should add to your watchlist next. Ranging from straight-up fantasy to science fiction and youthful adventure, there are many other films out there (both animated and live-action) that will not only entertain you but inspire you as well. If you're looking for more riveting tales to sink your dragon teeth into, try these on for size.