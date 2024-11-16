The Official Disney Princess List In Order: How Many Are There?

There's no princess quite like a Disney Princess. While some might argue that characters like Princess Leia from "Star Wars" or even jokingly suggest that the Xenomorph Queen from "Aliens" ought to qualify, the truth is that not every princess that Disney has put on the screen is actually considered a Disney Princess. When the Disney Princess brand officially launched in 2001 (something only adult Disney Princess fans would notice), just nine Princesses were included on the roster. Since then, some members of the original lineup were dropped (sorry Tinker Bell and Esmeralda), with new princesses added to the list, which now sits firmly with 13 in total. But could more be added soon? Anything's possible, especially as Disney continues to craft new fantastical adventures for young girls.

From the moment the Disney Princess brand was launched, it grew quickly. The New York Times even called it the "fastest-growing brand the company has ever created," which is no small feat. But this begs the question, who is actually considered an official Disney Princess? Well, aside from the obvious classics, there are some you likely won't guess. On the other hand, there are omissions that might seem a bit confusing, making one wonder why they didn't make the cut. As we dive into one of Disney's oldest franchises, let's celebrate the wonderful history of the studio's most notable princesses. Sure, there are a lot of creepy stories behind the Disney Princess movies, but that doesn't mean we can't still enjoy the "Disney-fied" material.