How To Train Your Dragon Movies: A Guide To Watching The Entire Series In Order

The "How to Train Your Dragon" franchise spans far wider than just the three main films. If you want to go all in, here's a list of every single "How to Train Your Dragon" film, short, special, and TV show released so far, listed in order of their premiere dates.

"How to Train Your Dragon"

"Legend of the Boneknapper Dragon" (October 14, 2010)

"Book of Dragons" (November 15, 2011)

"Dragons: Gift of the Night Fury" (November 15, 2011)

"Dragons: Riders of Berk" (August 7, 2012)

"Dragons: Defenders of the Berk" (September 19, 2013)

"Dragons: Dawn of the Dragon Racers" (November 1, 2014)

"How to Train Your Dragon 2"

"Dragons: Race to the Edge" (June 26, 2015)

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

"Dragons: Rescue Riders" (September 27, 2019)

"How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming" (December 3, 2019)

"How to Train Your Dragon: Snoggletog Log" (December 5, 2019)

As you can see, that's a lot of spinoffs. "Riders of the Berk" and "Defenders of the Berk" are actually just two seasons of the 40-episode Cartoon Network show "DreamWorks Dragons: The Series," but since they both have different story arcs, they're listed separately. It's also worth noting that "Book of Dragons" and "Snoggletog Log" are largely supplementary material. The former is an animated short that introduces different dragon types, and the latter is essentially a "How to Train Your Dragon"-themed take on the classic Yule Log fireplace video, complete with cameos by various familiar characters.

If you want to watch the series in the correct in-universe order, it's mostly the same. Be aware, however, that there's one key difference: Despite airing after "How to Train Your Dragon 2" premiered, the six seasons of Netflix's "Dragons: Race to the Edge" actually take place between the events of "Defenders of the Berk" and the sequel film. As such, viewers who wish to complete the series in chronological order will want to watch the entirety of "Race to the Edge" before "How to Train Your Dragon 2."