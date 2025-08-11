Superman Theories That Change Everything

Not only did James Gunn successfully reintroduce the last son of Krypton in 2025's "Superman," but he laid the groundwork for a new cinematic universe, one that casts aside most DC movies since 2013's "Man of Steel" in favor of a fresh take on this vast mythology. Metahumans are a known quantity in this world, and Superman (David Corenswet) is already feuding with Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult). Everyone already knows the beats of these stories, so the film jumps head-first into delivering its own unique tale. But if you pay attention to some important lines of dialogue in "Superman," you may get some hints as to what's to come.

What does "Superman" hold for future sequels as well as other DC Universe projects? We know that "Supergirl" comes out on June 26, 2026, with a "Clayface" film arriving later that year on September 11. But does Gunn already have an idea of who the villain of "Superman 2" could be? How will "Superman" impact the upcoming "Lanterns" series starring Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre? Is all this building toward a threat that will span all of time and space? Gunn's probably keeping many things close to his chest for the time being, but that's not going to stop us nor the internet at large from coming up with some intriguing "Superman" theories that might hold the key for the rest of the DCU.