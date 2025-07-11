Small Details You Missed In James Gunn's Superman

Contains spoilers for "Superman"

"Superman" isn't just introducing a new iteration of the Man of Steel, played by David Corenswet, to the world: As the first movie in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe, it's kickstarting a new era of superhero action in Hollywood. The likes of Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) are lending a hand to keep kaiju and other evildoers at bay in this big summer blockbuster, which features Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) as the main villain. This is a celebration of everything related to DC Comics, and given that the first reactions to "Superman" have been largely positive, it seems Gunn (who wrote and directed the movie) is on the right track.

If you're brand new to superheroes, or maybe you've just always preferred Marvel movies to DC ones, then "Superman" serves as a worthwhile entry point that gets you up to speed about what this new franchise is all about. It works well as a springboard for the first chapter in the DCU, which has been titled "Gods and Monsters." However, long-time fans of DC and The Last Son of Krypton in particular will find ample Easter eggs and hidden details within "Superman" to pore over. If you're a DC lover then you probably caught plenty on your own, but consider this supplementary reading material to see what you might've missed.