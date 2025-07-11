James Gunn's Most Controversial Superman Movie Lore Change Explained

Contains spoilers for "Superman"

Even as "Superman" delivers on a hopeful new version of the last son of Krypton and builds out a new DC universe, the movie still hews pretty close to Superman's comic book story and aesthetics. But writer-director James Gunn made one massive canon change that's bound to be controversial for comic fans.

Early in the movie Superman (David Corenswet) watches a recording that his birth parents, Jor-El (Bradley Cooper) and Lara (Angela Sarafyan), sent with him to Earth. In their message, Superman's parents express their love for him and tell him to watch over his new home. Thanks to damage during the journey from Krypton, the final seconds of the message are lost, but Superman is still inspired by what his parents said. That's a major part of his motivation for becoming a superhero in the first place.

For his own devious purposes, Lex Luthor recovers the other half of the recording, and it's considerably darker. It turns out that Superman's parents were actually urging him to rule the Earth and even take multiple wives to help reproduce the Kryptonian people. The public fallout from the message and Superman's ensuing crisis of faith become driving forces in the movie's plot. The ending of "Superman" doesn't undo this unprecedented lore change, so it seems like Superman's parents — at least in the new DCU — are actually evil.