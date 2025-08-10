12 Best Movies Like Happy Gilmore

For his second major headlining role as Hollywood's newest comedy star, following "Billy Madison," Adam Sandler chipped "Happy Gilmore" into theaters in 1996. Sandler plays the title character, a failed hockey player who reluctantly finds himself power driving his way through golf in order to pay his grandma's tax debt and save her home. Along the way, his boisterous attitude and fiery temper not only clash with golf's conservative culture, but with current top pro Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald), who doesn't like sharing the spotlight. It has all the classic sports comedy beats, mixed with Sandler's own signature brand of slapstick goofiness.

When looking for other movies to watch that are similar to "Happy Gilmore," a journey through the best sport comedy movies of all time is the easiest route to take. But there are a number of sports comedies that more specifically relate to "Happy Gilmore" and what it brings to the genre. First and foremost, there are other golf comedies as well as other hockey comedies that will appeal to "Happy Gilmore" fans for obvious reasons.

While 2025's "Happy Gilmore 2" seems like a conspicuous choice, it's too early to tell yet whether that Netflix-produced sequel is ultimately up to par. But there are other Adam Sandler sports romps to check out, including another one that's also among his best movies. "Happy Gilmore" also isn't the only movie where an athlete from one sport comes to find that their talents can be applied to another sport. And on top of all that, there are a few movies that might not check any of those specific boxes, but just share the vibes of "Happy Gilmore."