Looper Readers Reveal The Best Adam Sandler Movie

The question "What's your favorite Adam Sandler movie?" depends on whether you favor The Sand Man's comedic or dramatic efforts. Some are wholly devoted to Sandler's earlier, sillier outings, like "Happy Gilmore," "The Waterboy," "Big Daddy," and "Billy Madison." Others look at the actor and think of the dramatic chops he displayed in "Uncut Gems" and "Punch Drunk Love." Still, other fans might nod toward Sandler's turn in romcoms like "The Wedding Singer," "50 First Dates," and "Blended." Of course, there's always the possibility that they just plain don't like the guy who made "The Chanukah Song" popular at all.

We asked our Facebook followers which of Sandler's roles pleases them the most, and of the 798 responders, the most overwhelmingly popular answer was "Happy Gilmore." This early comedy and icon of the '90s features Sandler as a man who accidentally becomes a golfing superstar thanks to his temper. It earned 180 votes from our readers and was the only answer to break triple digits in our poll.

The next most popular answer was the romantic comedy "50 First Dates," one of Sandler's first collaborations with Drew Barrymore, with 93 votes. His work with Barrymore is so popular with Looper's readers that "Anything with Drew Barrymore in it" got 5 additional votes all by itself.

The third most popular film was "The Waterboy," with 87 nods. The rest of Sandler's most definitive '90s comedies all pulled heavy plaudits, with "The Wedding Singer" getting 79 votes, "Billy Madison" coming in at 49, and "Big Daddy" earning 40. But it turns out that Sandler's dramatic work — and even his financially unsuccessful projects — gained a foothold in our poll.