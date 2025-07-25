Happy Gilmore 2 Review: Adam Sandler's Happy Hasn't Gotten Better With Age

It's been 29 years since Adam Sandler hit it big with "Happy Gilmore," a blast of fresh comedy for those of a certain age. I happened to be one of them — well, almost. I watched "Happy Gilmore" a couple years after it came out and loved it. It was sweet and funny and a little bit naughty in all the right ways. Sandler was hilarious on "Saturday Night Live," and he was even funnier in the movie: a comic persona for a new generation. I saw a lot of Sandler's early movies, but around the time of "I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry," I stopped going. There was something desperate and unattractive about a lot of the movies he started putting out, so more recently I've had to consider whether an Adam Sandler movie is really worth it, and more often than not I've decided against them.

Now comes "Happy Gilmore 2." My question was which Sandler would we get: the sweet, but kind of violent one from the first "Happy Gilmore" (here's a recap, for those who need it) or the less lovable one from his recent movies? Unfortunately, I'm sorry to say it's more the latter than the former. While there are some things in this movie that are funny, especially call-backs to the first movie and Sandler interacting with the people that play his kids (the girl actually is his kid, Sunny Sandler, although the four boys — Ethan Cutkosky, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Philip Fine Schneider, and Conor Sherry — are not), overall this didn't give me the zip that I had after I watched the original.

On the one hand, it was disappointing. After all, to not have another great experience when you loved the first movie is hard (but not surprising, perhaps). On the other hand, people will be watching this on Netflix in the comfort of their own homes. And for those purposes, this movie is ... perfectly fine. It doesn't reach the heights of some other Netflix movies (for a recent example of a great Netflix flick, check out "K-Pop Demon Hunters"), but it's certainly no "Bright." It floats in the middle of the pack, and it's a great selection for folding laundry or playing a game on your phone while watching.