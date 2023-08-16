Rotten Tomatoes Critics Praise Blue Beetle's Latine Representation & Earnest DC Story

Finally, it seems like DC has a real, bonafide hit on its hands.

Based on the beleaguered studio's recent output — see: "The Flash," or alternately, do not see "The Flash" — fans were anxious about "Blue Beetle," the standalone origin story directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, and starring Xolo Maridueña as the titular character. Maridueña stars as Jamie Reyes, who discovers an ancient scarab after graduating from college and heading back to his hometown of Palmera City. When the scarab more or less chooses him and grafts onto him, Jamie becomes the Blue Beetle, a superhero with an exoskeleton suit that packs a serious punch.

Critics are, by and large, honestly really loving "Blue Beetle," according to the Rotten Tomatoes reviews. Over at The Messenger, Jordan Hoffman said, "A strong cast led by Xolo Maridueña pushes this unessential superhero entry into the win column." Collider's Ross Bonaime agreed: "Blue Beetle might not be a unique take on the superhero origin story, but Soto and Dunnet-Alcocer do prove that a smaller scale, lighter approach within the DC Universe can work."

Benjamin Lee at Guardian simply appreciated the movie's levity and fresh approach: "There's a perkiness that's hard to resist and a base-level competency that's hard not to appreciate, a small beam of blue light in an otherwise dark time for superheroes."