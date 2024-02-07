Why Marvel's Eternals Made One Of Its Biggest Stars Seek Therapy

The critical reception of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" left a profound impact on Kumail Nanjiani. Following the release of the two billion-dollar grossing "Avengers: Endgame," the Marvel Cinematic Universe found itself in an intriguing creative position. In what seemed like a brilliant move, the studio roped rising director Chloé Zhao to co-write and direct the oddball superhero film, which focuses on aliens who have protected Earth for thousands of years. Prior to its release, "Eternals" seemed like a mature, thought-provoking sci-fi epic, allowing the MCU to go beyond its traditional popcorn fare.

In early November 2021, "Eternals" debuted to a mixed-to-negative reception, emerging as the first film in the franchise to receive a Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes (it has a 47% critics score). And for Kumail Nanjiani, who stars as Kingo, the disappointment surrounding the misfire compelled him to seek out therapy. In a candid chat with Michael Rosenbaum on his podcast "Inside of You," the actor reflected on the film's critical reception. "The reviews were bad, and I was too aware of it," he said, before discussing how he was checking the film's critical feedback often.

Nanjiani continued by discussing how the narrative surrounding the film, in part due to Marvel's expectations, encouraged him to seek out help because of the way he was reacting to it. "It was really hard, and that was when I thought it was unfair to me and unfair to [my wife] Emily, and I can't approach my work this way anymore," the "Big Sick" actor said. "Some [expletive] has to change, so I started counseling. I still talk to my therapist about that," Nanjiani added.