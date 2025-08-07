Dark Details About The Avengers Cast

With four "Avengers" movies and more on the way, it seems like every actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a member of a superhero team roster. And with the "X-Men" and "The Fantastic Four" joining the fight in "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars," it's almost as if every actor in Hollywood is or will be a member of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Hyperbole or not, it's true that Marvel's roster of stars includes some of the biggest names in Hollywood, from Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to Robert Downey Jr. and Samuel L. Jackson.

Many of the "Avengers" cast happen to be among the most beloved actors of all time, so you probably know a fair bit about them. They appear regularly in the gossip columns, sure, but they're such big stars that their personal lives often show up on major news networks, too. Still, for all you think you know about them, there's probably a lot more that you don't, and while they're all superstars, that doesn't mean their lives have been free of difficult circumstances.

In fact, a few members of the "Avengers" cast have some pretty troubling pasts, with tragedies and experiences that some of us could never imagine. That they have endured such hardships is proof that they may be just as strong as the heroes they play on screen. So sit back and read on about the dark details of the cast of "The Avengers."