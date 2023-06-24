How A Comic Book Led To Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury Casting

It would be hard to imagine a Marvel Cinematic Universe without Samuel L. Jackon's Nick Fury steering the ship. Since his post-credits debut in "Iron Man" in 2008, Jackson has more or less been the connective tissue holding the entire franchise together. But long before the MCU was even a thing, Jackson had already been cast as the S.H.I.E.L.D. director — he just didn't know it yet.

In 2002, six years before the launch of the MCU, writer Mark Millar and artist Bryan Hitch were rebooting The Avengers for Marvel Comics in "The Ultimates," a limited series that saw many of Marvel's heroes reimagined. One of the most obvious changes made by the series was in the appearance of Nick Fury. While Fury had traditionally been portrayed as a white man with graying hair in the Marvel Comics universe, "The Ultimates" version of the character was African-American, bald, and bore an undeniable resemblance to Samuel L. Jackson. At one point, Fury even muses that the actor should play him in a movie.

Millar told Business Insider in 2015, "Sam is famously the coolest man alive and both myself and artist Bryan Hitch just liberally used him without asking any kind of permission. You have to remember this was 2001 when we were putting this together. The idea that this might become a movie seemed preposterous."