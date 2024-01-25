The Tragedy That Once Left Mark Ruffalo Partially Deaf And Temporarily Paralyzed

Mark Ruffalo is opening up to the public for the first time about his 2001 brain tumor diagnosis and removal, doing so in his appearance on the SmartLess podcast. The actor was found to have a benign vestibular schwannoma shortly after the release of the film "You Can Count on Me."

While conversing with hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, Ruffalo explained that he dreamed he'd been diagnosed with a brain tumor before actually learning that he carried the mass within him. Haunted by the dream, he scheduled a CAT scan and soon learned that the ear infection he'd been experiencing had been the sole symptom of a golf ball-sized benign tumor behind his left ear. Ruffalo soon met with a specialist, who informed him he had a 70% chance of experiencing diminished hearing in his left ear and a 20% chance of damage occurring to the left side of his face.

Ruffalo indeed dealt with deafness and temporary paralysis after he had the tumor removed. "[I am] completely deaf in one ear, and when I woke up, the left side of my face was totally paralyzed. I couldn't even close my eye. I was talking out the side of my mouth," he said. Eventually, his facial paralysis diminished, though he continues to experience hearing loss.

The actor admitted he couldn't have gotten through such a trial without his wife's support. However, he temporarily concealed his diagnosis from her for one important reason.