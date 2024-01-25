The Tragedy That Once Left Mark Ruffalo Partially Deaf And Temporarily Paralyzed
Mark Ruffalo is opening up to the public for the first time about his 2001 brain tumor diagnosis and removal, doing so in his appearance on the SmartLess podcast. The actor was found to have a benign vestibular schwannoma shortly after the release of the film "You Can Count on Me."
While conversing with hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, Ruffalo explained that he dreamed he'd been diagnosed with a brain tumor before actually learning that he carried the mass within him. Haunted by the dream, he scheduled a CAT scan and soon learned that the ear infection he'd been experiencing had been the sole symptom of a golf ball-sized benign tumor behind his left ear. Ruffalo soon met with a specialist, who informed him he had a 70% chance of experiencing diminished hearing in his left ear and a 20% chance of damage occurring to the left side of his face.
Ruffalo indeed dealt with deafness and temporary paralysis after he had the tumor removed. "[I am] completely deaf in one ear, and when I woke up, the left side of my face was totally paralyzed. I couldn't even close my eye. I was talking out the side of my mouth," he said. Eventually, his facial paralysis diminished, though he continues to experience hearing loss.
The actor admitted he couldn't have gotten through such a trial without his wife's support. However, he temporarily concealed his diagnosis from her for one important reason.
Mark Ruffalo's wife was ready to give birth when he was diagnosed
The timing of Mark Ruffalo's brain tumor diagnosis was particularly inauspicious, as his surgery was scheduled just weeks after his wife, Sunrise Coigney, had given birth to their first child. He withheld his medical issue until a week had elapsed after the delivery of their son, Keen. "When I told Sunny about it, first she thought I was joking. And then she just burst into tears and said, 'I always knew you were gonna die young,'" Ruffalo said on the SmartLess podcast.
Together, the couple planned his treatment, with Coigney seeing him through it. He and his wife had two more children since his surgery, and he's had no major health issues of note. Still, he joked on SmartLess about his past diagnosis. "Take my hearing, but let me keep the face and just let me be the father to these kids," Ruffalo quipped.
The diagnosis also put his career in difficult straits. On the upswing after the release of "You Can Count on Me," he had to take time off to recover from his surgery. The actor told New York Magazine that his facial paralysis had him working overtime to keep a part in an M. Night Shyamalan movie, only for his doctors to bar him from acting.
Fortunately for Ruffalo, everything worked out well in the end. In the years that followed, he entered into the superhero pantheon forever by snagging the role of Bruce Banner/The Hulk, though he did find out he was cast in the "Avengers" in a rather weird way.