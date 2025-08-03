Ranking Superman Movies By How Much They Made At The Box Office

Some movie franchises come and go rather quickly, like the three "Hangover" movies or "The Secret Life of Pets." Others, though, keep going and going. They're passed down from one generation to the next, with fresh eras imbuing something new in these characters that have defined post-1960 theatrical moviegoing. Franchises in this vein include "Star Wars," the 007 films, "Planet of the Apes," and, of course, the "Superman" films.

"Superman" movies technically begin with 1950's "Atom Man vs. Superman" and 1951's "Superman and the Mole-Men," though no box office records exist for those films. However, Christopher Reeve's initial "Superman" title in 1978 is what really kick-started the "Superman" franchise that's still influencing modern cinema. For nearly 50 years, one of the world's first comic book superheroes has been dazzling audiences. Times may change, cultural norms will ebb and flow, but the appeal of seeing the last son of Krypton on the big screen never flickers out.

Ranking the "Superman" movies from lowest to highest grossing at the domestic box office does make it clear that certain stretches of cinema history have been kinder to Kal-El and his cousin than others. A dismal North American financial haul can sometimes be even more damaging to this crime fighter than a bushel of Kryptonite. However, the box office highs and historic records achieved by this character also reflect how Superman never really goes out of style. Truly, this guy can leap tall buildings and box office expectations in a single bound.