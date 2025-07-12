How To Watch All The Superman Movies In Order (Including James Gunn's Version)

One of the first superheroes ever conceived, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster introduced Superman to the world in 1939's "Action Comics" #1 and changed the course of popular culture forever. Since his first appearance, the Man of Steel has been adapted to the screen almost more than we can count, in live-action TV shows, animated cartoons, and big-budget movies. In fact, his earliest on-screen appearance came as part of a theatrically released serial less than a decade after his debut on the page.

The first serials presented Superman and his world very differently than we know it today, but since then, films have gotten bigger, bolder, and more faithful to their source material. Advancements in special effects have helped convince audiences that a man could really fly, and his latest big-screen outing, simply titled "Superman," takes it all to the next level.

But where to begin? If you're planning a binge-watch of Superman's movie exploits, you may feel overwhelmed and not know where to start, so we're here with the best watch order. So, look! Up in the sky! It's not a bird, it's not a plane — no, it's just ... the best way to watch all the Superman movies in order! (Spoiler: It's not by their release dates.)