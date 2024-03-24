Warner Bros. Spent $370 Million On Justice League - But It Cost DC Much More

It's been almost seven years since "Justice League" first hit theaters and three years since "Zack Snyder's Justice League" premiered on Max, then still known as HBO Max. Between the two releases, the film cost Warner Bros. an estimated $370 million to make — $300 million for the first version, which underwent extensive rewrites and reshoots after Joss Whedon replaced Snyder as director, and an additional $70 million for the Snyder Cut. And that's just production costs. After factoring in marketing and promotion expenses, the price tag for one of the most infamous superhero movies ever becomes even bigger.

Now that we've had a few years to recover from the unceasing online clamor for the Snyder Cut, and DC is preparing to once again reboot its cinematic universe under James Gunn next year, one thing has become crystal clear: "Justice League" was a disaster — but a fascinating one. In 2017, Forbes estimated that the theatrical release lost between $50 million and $100 million for Warner Bros. And while "Zack Snyder's Justice League" is a much better (and infinitely longer) film, it didn't exactly recoup those losses. It wasn't nearly as watched during its debut window on Max as other major 2021 releases like "Mortal Kombat," "The Matrix Resurrections," and "Godzilla vs. Kong." At this point, Warner Bros. may regret releasing the Snyder Cut entirely.

Financially, the entire "Justice League" enterprise was an unequivocal loss for Warner Bros. However, its messy saga has had larger implications for DC as a whole.