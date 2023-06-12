How Superman Returns' Scandalous Behind-The-Scenes Rumor Became An Urban Legend

Since his first big-screen appearance in 1978, Superman has long been plagued by the same issues: adapting to his new planet, fighting bad guys, and keeping a certain part of his physique in check. Given the DC hero's skintight suit, it's been an ongoing battle on set to make sure the audience's gaze isn't drawn to those red trunks.

Such concerns began in the era of Christopher Reeve, who sported a codpiece in those early films. As the franchise grew, and Brandon Routh took on the role for 2006's "Superman Returns," scandalous behind-the-scenes rumors began swirling. Was CGI used to shrink Routh's red-trunked area? In fact, this was such a hot topic of conversation that tabloids coined the term "superpackage" when discussing this theory.

However, "Superman Returns" director Bryan Singer shut down the rumor in an interview with The Globe and Mail. He said, "I can confidently tell you that is not the case. If we spent the money to digitally alter every shot of Brandon's, uh, Superman's [long pause] crotch ... that would be money not well spent."