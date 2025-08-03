The 15 Best Ghost Adventures Episodes, Ranked

The Pennhurst State School and Hospital episode of "Ghost Adventures" is notorious with fans for how intensely it impacted the team and the high amount of paranormal activity they encountered. The combination of thrills and the sobering story of the real-life tragedies visited upon those who lived and suffered at Pennhurst make this episode unforgettable.

Pennhurst, which opened in 1908, had an infamous reputation for treating students with developmental disabilities in inhumane ways. A 1968 television exposé about the atrocities failed to stop the abuse. In 1974, prominent civil rights attorney David Ferleger led a class action lawsuit on behalf of former and current residents, with the judge ruling that the practices were "hazardous to the residents, both physically and psychologically." The hospital was slowly decommissioned, eventually closing in 1987. The building has since been repurposed as a yearly haunted house attraction to the dismay of some.

When they arrived at Pennhurst, the "Ghost Adventures" guys were greeted by mysterious voices, the sensation of being touched by invisible hands, and spirits that were not afraid to hurt visitors. Nick Groff is soon physically scratched by one spirit, and Zak Bagans gets hit in the face with a coat rack. They hear footsteps and experience intense paranormal activity when locked overnight in the faculty. The episode is chilling not only because of what the spirits say or do, but because you know what they've been through.