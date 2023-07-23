Ghost Adventures: 2 Haunted Places Too Scary To Revisit (And 1 They Had To Destroy)
With a whopping 24-plus seasons under their belt, it's an understatement to say that the "Ghost Adventures" crew have explored quite a few haunted locales in their time. After scoping out hundreds upon hundreds of paranormal hotspots and ostensibly encountering all sorts of unexplainable activity over the years, viewers might think that Zak Bagans and the rest of the ghost hunting team couldn't possibly be scared of anything anymore. Surprisingly, that isn't the case.
Bagans has officially gone on record in an interview with Mental Floss to say that there are two particular locations previously featured on "Ghost Adventures" that neither he nor the team would ever revisit due to just how terrifying their experiences were. Even more bone-chilling is that there's one place that the group was so put off by that they actually took the initiative to have it destroyed. Here's the scariest places that the "Ghost Adventures" team will never return to — and where to watch the installments they were featured in.
Goatman's Bridge in Denton, Texas
Haunted bridges are a dime-a-dozen throughout the world, but there's one in particular that has the "Ghost Adventures" squad spooked for life. Old Alton Bridge of Denton, Texas, better known for its colloquial name of Goatman's Bridge. This centuries-old bridge is supposedly haunted by a malevolent entity called the Goatman. The summarized legend goes that a successful Black goat farmer was the victim of a heinous hate crime perpetrated by the KKK, who hung him over the side of the bridge and then murdered his family. Now, the farmer's spirit is said to haunt anyone who dares approach the bridge or the surrounding forest at night.
The "Ghost Adventures" team originally visited Goatman's Bridge as part of the "Route 666" 2016 Halloween special. Things got downright dangerous during the group's investigation of the bridge, as Aaron Goodwin was supposedly thrown 20 feet by an unseen force, Bagans seemingly attempted to strangle himself while possessed, and series photographer Ashley Richardson permanently quit the team after becoming oddly violent and getting attacked by something in the forest. Cinematographer Jay Wasley once credited the horrifying incident with destroying his marriage to Richardson.
The "Goatman's Bridge" segment of "Ghost Adventures" is available to stream on Max as part of the "Route 666" Halloween special under the Season 16 section. The episode can also be purchased on digital storefronts like the Microsoft store.
McRaven Mansion in Vicksburg, Mississippi
There are few paranormal settings out there more classic and creepy than a good old-fashioned haunted mansion. As a matter of fact, it was none other than a certain mansion in Mississippi that gave the "Ghost Adventures" team some of the biggest scares of their lives. The McRaven House, located in the city of Vicksburg, is considered one of the most haunted places in America. The location is said to house ghosts of various occupants from throughout the centuries, including the notorious highwayman who built it before getting murdered by his wife, wounded Confederate soldiers who once used it as a hospital, and a teenage girl who died while giving birth in one of the rooms.
The McRaven House featured as part of a four-episode investigation of Vicksburg on "Ghost Adventures" in 2017. It didn't take long for the group to encounter malevolent activity in the house, including grabbing from an unseen force and unexplained sudden nausea. Speaking of both the Goatman's Bridge and the McRaven House, Bagans told Mental Floss: "I've been to a lot of different demonic places, but in those locations it seemed like it was really just affecting those people. Those were some of the most terrifying moments of my life."
The "Hauntings of Vicksburg: McRaven Mansion" episode of "Ghost Adventures" is available to stream on Max and can also be bought on storefronts like Vudu. Most services have the episode designated as Season 19, Episode 3.
The Demon House in Gary, Indiana
The final entry in this list of extra-horrific haunts technically isn't one that featured on "Ghost Adventures" proper, but it nonetheless managed to chill the show's crew to the bone. The place in question is none other than the infamous Demon House, which served as the namesake of Zak Bagans' 2018 documentary film. This ominously-titled home is (or was) located in Gary, Indiana. It gained prominence after a family living there in the early 2010s claimed to experience all manner of horrific supernatural events, including being stalked by a shadowy figure, unexplained levitation of children, and family members undergoing temporary psychosis reminiscent of possession.
The events in the documentary center upon Bagans' purchasing of the Demon House in 2014 and subsequent investigation into its supernatural background together with several members of the "Ghost Adventures" team. In their months-long investigation, Bagans and the group ultimately concluded that the house was inhabited by an unknown, demonic presence. "Something was inside that house that had the ability to do things that I have never seen before — things that others carrying the highest forms of credibility couldn't explain either," he told IndyStar in an email. "There was something there that was very dark yet highly intelligent and powerful."
It seems that Bagans truly believes something evil was taking up residence in the home, as he personally saw to it that the house was demolished in 2016. However, the Demon House lives on by way of his documentary, which can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video for free with a basic Prime subscription. It can also be bought or rented on storefronts like the iTunes store. Notably, Netflix is also developing a film based on the Demon House.