Ghost Adventures: 2 Haunted Places Too Scary To Revisit (And 1 They Had To Destroy)

The final entry in this list of extra-horrific haunts technically isn't one that featured on "Ghost Adventures" proper, but it nonetheless managed to chill the show's crew to the bone. The place in question is none other than the infamous Demon House, which served as the namesake of Zak Bagans' 2018 documentary film. This ominously-titled home is (or was) located in Gary, Indiana. It gained prominence after a family living there in the early 2010s claimed to experience all manner of horrific supernatural events, including being stalked by a shadowy figure, unexplained levitation of children, and family members undergoing temporary psychosis reminiscent of possession.

The events in the documentary center upon Bagans' purchasing of the Demon House in 2014 and subsequent investigation into its supernatural background together with several members of the "Ghost Adventures" team. In their months-long investigation, Bagans and the group ultimately concluded that the house was inhabited by an unknown, demonic presence. "Something was inside that house that had the ability to do things that I have never seen before — things that others carrying the highest forms of credibility couldn't explain either," he told IndyStar in an email. "There was something there that was very dark yet highly intelligent and powerful."

It seems that Bagans truly believes something evil was taking up residence in the home, as he personally saw to it that the house was demolished in 2016. However, the Demon House lives on by way of his documentary, which can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video for free with a basic Prime subscription. It can also be bought or rented on storefronts like the iTunes store. Notably, Netflix is also developing a film based on the Demon House.