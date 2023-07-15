Is Ghost Adventures Actually Scripted?
When it comes to reality television, there's always the same nagging question in the back of viewers' minds: Is this actually real? From Discovery's "Deadliest Catch" to A&E's "Storage Wars," many stars have seemingly confirmed fake drama and staged situations on their respective shows.
Still, there's one reality personality who will never utter such allegations: Zak Bagans, paranormal investigator on "Ghost Adventures" since 2008. Despite the doubters who think his team's ghost-hunting gadgets — and fearful reactions to encountering alleged spirits — are fake, Bagans set the record straight in an interview with E! News.
"Nothing is scripted on our show; we literally show up," he said. "I have a handful of interviewers and that's it." Bagans added that, when filming "Ghost Adventures," there are never any retakes. Whatever happens the first go-around is what audiences end up seeing. "I think that kind of really stuck with a lot of our viewers and caused them to stick around for so long," he said.
Zak Bagans gets upset by those who think Ghost Adventures is fake
On most episodes of "Ghost Adventures," Zak Bagans can be seen having intense physical and emotional reactions to the spirit(s) his team encounters. However, after 15 years, some viewers are no longer buying it. Reddit's u/Revered1 said of the show, "It's now become a Hollywood drama. Every episode Zak is getting possessed by some random object like a doll or mailbox or something."
Bagan takes offense to comments like this. He told the Los Angeles Times, "I am sick and tired of people calling me overly dramatic. It really upsets me. I'm a magnet for energies and I can't turn that off. I'm a hyper-empathic person. ... You start crying, I'm probably going to start crying too. There's someone bad in the room, I'll sense that and it'll give me a headache. I can't turn it off."
Plus, Bagan has stressed over the years that he doesn't hunt ghosts with the intention of gaining fame and fans. Many times, he goes on investigations to help people. In fact, an entire spinoff series, "Ghost Adventures: House Calls," is dedicated to validating and assisting frightened homeowners who believe there's something unknown in their living space. Bagan said, via Travel Channel, "These are the most personal and emotional investigations we've ever done."