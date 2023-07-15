Is Ghost Adventures Actually Scripted?

When it comes to reality television, there's always the same nagging question in the back of viewers' minds: Is this actually real? From Discovery's "Deadliest Catch" to A&E's "Storage Wars," many stars have seemingly confirmed fake drama and staged situations on their respective shows.

Still, there's one reality personality who will never utter such allegations: Zak Bagans, paranormal investigator on "Ghost Adventures" since 2008. Despite the doubters who think his team's ghost-hunting gadgets — and fearful reactions to encountering alleged spirits — are fake, Bagans set the record straight in an interview with E! News.

"Nothing is scripted on our show; we literally show up," he said. "I have a handful of interviewers and that's it." Bagans added that, when filming "Ghost Adventures," there are never any retakes. Whatever happens the first go-around is what audiences end up seeing. "I think that kind of really stuck with a lot of our viewers and caused them to stick around for so long," he said.