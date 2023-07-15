Ghost Adventures: Where To Stream Every Season

The reality TV craze has been the driving force behind, arguably, some of the worst television shows of the last couple of decades. However, there have been a few worthy offerings hitting screens over the years, and if you're a fan of creepy, real-world stories about things going bump in the night, "Ghost Adventures" has provided more nightmare fuel than you can shake an SLS camera at.

The long-running series made its Travel Channel debut in 2008, with host and co-creator Zak Bagans and his crew of supernatural investigators treating viewers to thrilling and sometimes terrifying first-hand looks at haunted locales in the Continental United States and the world over. The series is currently airing its 24th season of shaky-cam insanity and remains as bone-chilling as it was in the early days. If you've somehow never seen "Ghost Adventures" or are just looking to catch up with all 300-plus episodes of the series, you should know the entire series run is currently available to stream on Max.

More than just the O.G. series, you can also stream every spinoff season and special episode on the platform as well, making Max a veritable one-stop shop for all things "Ghost Adventures."