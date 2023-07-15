Ghost Adventures: Where To Stream Every Season
The reality TV craze has been the driving force behind, arguably, some of the worst television shows of the last couple of decades. However, there have been a few worthy offerings hitting screens over the years, and if you're a fan of creepy, real-world stories about things going bump in the night, "Ghost Adventures" has provided more nightmare fuel than you can shake an SLS camera at.
The long-running series made its Travel Channel debut in 2008, with host and co-creator Zak Bagans and his crew of supernatural investigators treating viewers to thrilling and sometimes terrifying first-hand looks at haunted locales in the Continental United States and the world over. The series is currently airing its 24th season of shaky-cam insanity and remains as bone-chilling as it was in the early days. If you've somehow never seen "Ghost Adventures" or are just looking to catch up with all 300-plus episodes of the series, you should know the entire series run is currently available to stream on Max.
More than just the O.G. series, you can also stream every spinoff season and special episode on the platform as well, making Max a veritable one-stop shop for all things "Ghost Adventures."
Options abound for binging Ghost Adventures these days
If you're not yet a subscriber to the recently-rebranded Max, you might be happy to know each and every season and spinoff of "Ghost Adventures" is also streaming on the Discovery+ subscription platform. And if you don't have Max or Discovery+, you can still catch up to the first 19 seasons of "Ghost Adventures" by subscribing to FuboTV. You could, of course, just do a wee bit of channel surfing through your cable provider and find episodes airing on the Travel Channel as well.
As there are no narrative through-lines to track from one episode of "Ghost Adventures" to the next, there's certainly nothing wrong with merely catching episodes by chance. But if you're a purist, full-season binges of the series are very much in order. They're also a lot of fun for anyone looking to spend a spooky night or two getting creeped out in the comfort of their own home.
If that sounds like your kind of binge, but you just don't want to add Max, Discovery+, or FuboTV to your slate of entertainment subs, you can always buy single episodes or full seasons of the show through a variety of video on demand services, with iTunes, Vudu, and Google Play offering pretty much every episode of "Ghost Adventures" that has ever made it to air. As for the cost, well, the piecemeal option isn't cheap, with individual HD episodes starting at $2.99 apiece, and full seasons starting at about $14.99.