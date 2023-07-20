Ghost Adventures Has One Crew Member To Thank For Its Paranormal Success

For the better part of the past 15 years, "Ghost Adventures" has been the place fans of supernatural reality series get their spooky kicks. And for the better part of that 300-episodes-and-counting run, it's ranked among the best-loved shows in Travel Channel's slate of original programming, even spawning several spin-off series and special episodes. The brainchild of host Zak Bagans and former cast member Nick Groff, the series follows a tight-knit crew of supernatural investigators as they visit haunted locales all across America and beyond in hopes of finding definitive proof of paranormal events.

Since the early days of the series, Billy Tolley has been a key member of Bagans' inner circle, contributing to well north of 200 episodes of "Ghost Adventures" to date. He is, of course, typically credited as an AV tech, investigator, or aerial photographer on the show, meaning many of his key contributions come behind the camera.

And as Bagans himself admitted during a 2021 chat with Mental Floss, no behind-the-scenes member of the "Ghost Adventures" team has been more pivotal to the series' ongoing success. That's apparently because no crew member on the series is better than Tolley at spotting the subtlest of supernatural occurrences that Bagans and company might experience during an investigation.