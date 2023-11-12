The Untold Truth Of Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal's time as a proper Hollywood A-lister only extends back 10 years, but in that time, the Chilean-American actor has entrenched himself so deeply into the world of films, TV, and pop culture that it feels like audiences have been collectively fawning over him for a lot longer than that.

A certifiable leading man, an accomplished thespian, a committed political activist, and an internationally recognized sex symbol, Pascal has been central to the past decade in entertainment like few other talents in front of the camera. Anyone who's into movies and TV knows that he's been collecting high-profile starring roles since his 2014 "Game of Thrones" breakout role, and that his snarky, self-deprecating goofball charisma has made him one of the most endearing media personalities even when he's not on set. Any remotely attentive follower of the celebrity world knows about his decades-long friendships with fellow internet darlings Oscar Isaac and Sarah Paulson.

But, for as much of Pascal as we see nowadays, there's still a lot about him that the casual fan may not know. A relatively late bloomer in terms of mainstream success, Pascal has a life and career trajectory just as full of suspense, improbable turns, wry humor, and — yes — heroism as his best ventures on the screen. Take a dive into the fascinating story of this great performer with these interesting facts about Pedro Pascal.