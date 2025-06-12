11 Reasons Why Marvel's Fantastic Four Movies Usually Bomb At The Box Office

Since 2002, no movie with the word "Spider-Man" in its title has made less than $190 million domestically. Similarly, among live-action "Batman" films, only "Batman and Robin" has grossed under $163 million in North America. Save for that 1997 exception, "Batman" films are licenses to print money. But while handful of superhero film franchises are like Spidey and Batman, just bulletproof at the box office, the same can't be said for the Fantastic Four.

Though comic book legends, the quartet's cinematic exploits have constantly come up short at the box office. Starting with 2005's "Fantastic Four," each of these films has made less than its predecessor domestically and worldwide. That culminated with 2015's "Fantastic Four," which made less in its entire domestic run than "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" grossed in its first three-day weekend eight years earlier.

As Marvel Studios prepares to deliver its comics-accurate reboot, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," in the hopes of reversing this trend, it's worth asking why the "Fantastic Four" films are so cursed compared to nearly every other comic book movie saga. Several unique factors have consistently plagued these titles, including recurring problems with casting and quality, weird marketing maneuvers, and even crushing competition from other superhero movies. All these and other factors reflect the harsh reality that, pre-2025 at least, "Fantastic Four" movies have had the opposite box office track record of mega-successful sagas like "Spider-Man" and "Batman."