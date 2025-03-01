11 Reasons Doctor Doom Is More Terrifying Than Thanos
Doctor Doom is finally coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and while we're worried about Robert Downey Jr. playing Victor von Doom, the truth is that it's about time. As one of Marvel's most significant characters (and certainly the brand's greatest villain), Doctor Doom is a force to be reckoned with. Appearing for the first time in the pages of 1962's "Fantastic Four" #5, Doom has made a name for himself not just as the arch nemesis of the FF, but also a foe worthy of Spider-Man, the Avengers, the X-Men, and the greater Marvel Universe as well.
However, the question remains, just how terrifying is Doctor Doom? Is he a greater threat to the MCU than Thanos? Well, if the MCU variant is anything like his standard comic book counterpart, then absolutely. While Thanos may be more physically imposing, he is nothing compared to Doom. From his very first appearance, Doom made a mark on the Marvel Universe that few other comic book antagonists have been able to claim. His ruthless character, cunning nature, and desire for power above all else make him much scarier than Thanos. While Josh Brolin's MCU villain simply wanted to balance out the universe, Doom is generally unhappy if he is not in complete control of it.
Of course, some believe that Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom will adapted from "Superior Iron Man," but we're hoping that he is the classic Victor von Doom — a far more terrifying character than he's often given credit for. In case you didn't already know, here is why Doctor Doom is a more frightening villain than Thanos.
Doctor Doom is both a scientist and a sorcerer
Stan Lee and Jack Kirby first introduced Doctor Doom as yet another mad scientist who utilized his talents for personal gain and global domination. In this way, he (on paper) was no different than other comic book villains like Lex Luthor or the Ultra-Humanite. However, even from his first appearance, Doom has an interest in power beyond what modern science can present him. Yes, Doom has a keen intellect and is a true polymath. In fact, he is often considered one of the smartest people in the entire Marvel Universe. But even Doom knows that there are limits to his technological prowess, and thus he has mastered the mystic arts as well.
In the classic tale "Doctor Strange and Doctor Doom: Triumph and Torment," the Marvel villain placed second in a magic competition, nearly beating out Strange himself (who was then the Sorcerer Supreme). Doom was taught his sorcerer ways by none other than the Arthurian villainess Morgan Le Fay (one of Doctor Strange's most powerful villains), after he traveled to the past to learn from the very best. As a capable magician, Doctor Doom often combines his technological skills with the mystic arts, making him an especially dangerous threat to those who might oppose him. Thanos may thrive in sheer brute force, but Doom has far more up his armored sleeve.
He has absolutely no sense of guilt
Perhaps one of the most frightening things about Doctor Doom as a character is that (at least in one world) he has actively chosen to forsake any sense of guilt in his life. This isn't just a willful choice he makes daily, however. It's a one-time wish that has since come true. In the series, "Doctor Doom and the Masters of Evil," Doom goes through a series of challenges that lead him to a source of ultimate power, a mystical wish that will grant him anything he desires, including the altering of reality. Yet, instead of wishing away his sworn enemy Reed Richards, the villain wishes to never feel guilty for his actions ever again.
Admittedly, many consider this story to take place in an alternate universe rather than the main Earth-616 canon. Back in the late 2000s, Marvel published a series of all-ages books under the "Marvel Adventures" banner, set in a reality called Earth-20051. It's been said that "Doctor Doom and the Masters of Evil" #4 likely falls into this continuity rather than the mainline Marvel Universe. However, it's still an important event to consider. Most versions of Doctor Doom are fairly similar, and it's entirely likely that the Earth-616 counterpart would have made the same choice if given the chance. The idea that there is a Doctor Doom out there with absolutely no sense of guilt (thus shattering any moral compass) is a terrifying thought indeed.
Doctor Doom rules his own nation
While Thanos is the warlord of his own moon, a place called Titan, Doctor Doom's achievements as the ruler of Latveria are almost more impressive. Sure, he doesn't have his own celestial body to call home, but on a planet that is filled with countless superheroes and an assortment of superpowered beings (not to mention government agencies like SHIELD), it's quite a feat that Doom has managed to hold the throne of his own European nation for so long. Ever since 1962's "Fantastic Four Annual #2," Doom has incontestably ruled his country, unwilling to let anyone usurp his throne or borders. Of course, things weren't always this way, and unlike some other monarchs throughout the Marvel Universe, Doom had to take his borders by force.
In the 2006 limited series, "Books of Doom," Victor von Doom returns to Latveria after studying abroad in America. Having mastered both science and sorcery, Doctor Doom wages war against his homeland and ultimately proves victorious, killing King Vladmir Fortunov in the process. Thanos' desire to court Death may come from a strange misguided love for the cosmic mistress (at least originally), but Doctor Doom's hunger for power has always been about securing his own borders and ruling his own kingdom. It's no wonder that he trusts nobody but himself to reign over Latveria.
He has successfully annihilated entire universes
Few supervillains can boast about ruling the entire world, let alone destroying an entire universe. Of course, Thanos once used the Infinity Gauntlet to wipe out half the Marvel Universe, but that was later undone by Earth's heroes. However, only Doctor Doom can claim to have destroyed an entire universe by his own hand, severing it permanently from reality. At the end of "The Crack of Doom" arc, "Doctor Doom" #10 chronicles the villain's journey to an alternate world, designated Earth-TRN1512. Here, he meets another version of himself, a "better" Victor von Doom who overcame his ego and pride, repented of his villainous ways, and decided instead to make the world a better place — and did. The problem is, this Doom can't convince his villainous counterpart to do the same.
Insulted by his alt-self's words (namely calling his armor "ridiculous") and unable to come to terms with his own potential for good, Doctor Doom kills his Earth-TRN1512 counterpart without a second thought. While he could have left the alternate world then and there, he chooses instead to use the Ultimate Nullifier to wipe out his better self's entire universe — and thus any progress the other Doom made in saving it. This means that Doctor Doom has singlehandedly slaughtered an unfathomable number of people, making this his most vile act to date. "In this moment, I become Death's greatest servant," Doom notes to himself as an entire universe collapses.
Doom has stolen cosmic powers that made him nearly omnipotent
Over the years, Doctor Doom has sought out cosmic powers beyond his reach. Anyone who has seen the end of "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" may remember when Victor von Doom (Julian McMahon) strips the Silver Surfer (Doug Jones, Laurence Fishburne) of his power and weaponizes it himself. This moment from the film was ripped right from the pages of Marvel's "Galactus Trilogy," specifically "Fantastic Four" #57. From there, Doom tasted a sort of cosmic power that he has always fought to grasp. While Thanos' desire is generally limited to the Infinity Stones, Doom's thirst for power is insatiable — and he'll take it from wherever he must.
Years later, in 1984's "Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars" #10, Doctor Doom battles a cosmic being known as the Beyonder, who takes many of Earth's heroes and villains and pits them against each other in a cosmic battle royale. At the end of their fight, Doom steals the Beyonder's infinite powers, using them to restore his face and (eventually) wipe out all the heroes who oppose him. Of course, he is eventually defeated, but during that time, he considers himself nothing short of a god.
In the similarly titled "Secret Wars" series released decades later in 2015, Doctor Doom once again takes the power of the Beyonders (plural this time), becoming "God Emperor Doom." For eight years, the villain uses his god-like abilities to warp reality (including taking the Invisible Woman as his bride), and along the way defeats the Phoenix Force, the Infinity Gauntlet, and other major Marvel powers. Sure, Doom is always stripped of these cosmic abilities, but his uncanny penchant for claiming them is quite horrifying.
His hatred for superheroes (especially Reed Richards) is deep and petty
Within the context of the MCU, one could argue that Thanos doesn't personally hate the Avengers. In "Avengers: Infinity War," Earth's Mightiest Heroes are more like obstacles in achieving his goal than they are personal enemies. Though that begins to change by "Avengers: Endgame," the truth is that Thanos — be it in the comics or on the screen — isn't driven so much by hatred. Doctor Doom, on the other hand, is fueled by it. Doom hates anyone who might make him feel inferior, and though there are few alive who may actually do that, chief among them is none other than Mr. Fantastic himself, Reed Richards.
The two first meet in college, and even back then they're rivals. Despite that, before Doom attempts to use a device to contact his deceased mother, Reed warns him of the potential dangers. When Doom doesn't listen, he's left horribly scarred. His hatred for Reed only increases throughout the years, to the point where, as an act of revenge over his rival, he saves the life of Susan Storm and her unborn child at the cost of naming Reed's baby himself. Seriously, Doom's pettiness is unrivaled. It's this very hatred that makes things far more personal for Doom than they have ever been for Thanos, turning him into an adversary who must be dealt with cautiously.
Doom can switch bodies with his enemies at will
If you were under the impression that Doctor Doom didn't have any superpowers outside of his magical abilities, think again. As early as "Fantastic Four" (Vol. 1) #10, Doom was written with one particularly useful ability: mind transference. Having developed this talent after spending time with the alien Ovoids, Doom uses this power quite sparingly (as Doom prefers his own body). However, he has, on occasion, swapped minds with members of the Fantastic Four (and many others) over the years. This ability was long forgotten for decades, until Doom used it suddenly in "Fantastic Four" #260 at the time of his supposed death. While this wouldn't be explained until many issues later, it proved that Doom is far more resourceful than some may have suspected.
While most villains are limited to their own bodies and power sets, this psionic ability (which also extends to limited mind control) sets Doom apart. Frankly, the potential of this strange superpower is limitless. If Doom were willing to leave his own body behind, he might find himself in the skin of some of the most powerful beings in the universe. This alone gives him an edge over Thanos. In fact, we wonder if Doctor Doom's mind transference power may end up explaining why the MCU's Victor von Doom will look surprisingly like Tony Stark ... But only time will tell.
He killed his own villainous master
It's one thing to murder those you deem beneath you, but it's another entirely to kill the person who trained you in your villainous ways. As far as Doctor Doom is concerned, he falls into both camps. During Mark Millar's run on "Fantastic Four," it's revealed that Doctor Doom was once trained by a multiversal being known as the Marquis of Death. With god-like reality warping abilities, the Marquis of Death trained Doom in all his villainous ways. But when the Marquis of Death returns in "Fantastic Four" #566, he's displeased with Doom's constant defeats at the hands of the Fantastic Four, and seemingly kills his former student as a result.
However, we already know that Doom has a capacity for hatred that knows no bounds. While the Marquis of Death sends Doom to the Pliocene Age to die, the Latverian ruler uses his knowledge of science and sorcery to survive. Having spent millions of years accruing magical power through the black arts, Doom rewrites his own molecular structure in order to hide from his former master. Eventually, he becomes the Marquis' new apprentice, only to reveal himself and turn on his former master in "Fantastic Four" #569, mercilessly killing him. Thanos may be willing to do whatever it takes to achieve his goals, but nobody except Doctor Doom could survive several millennia on pure hatred alone.
Doom has an army of Doombots under his command
In addition to all of Doctor Doom's supernatural powers, he is also a master at robotics — so much so, in fact, that Doom claims that most of the times he's been defeated by the Fantastic Four, they were actually battling Doombots in his stead. Armed with an advanced A.I. system that makes them believe they are actually Doom himself, Doombots first appeared when Doom arrived on the Marvel scene in "Fantastic Four" #5. Not only are these mechanical copies resilient, strong, and capable, but their armor matches that of Doom's, granting them energy projection and electrical discharge abilities, among others. They are even known to fool telepaths.
With an army of Doombots that double as enforcers of Latveria's borders and emissaries in his place, Doom is all the more frightening when we consider the technical engineering that went into these robotic counterparts. Not only did Doom craft an A.I. capable of mimicking his own will, but he built robots that have actively fooled superheroes and villains alike for years. Yes, Doom is a master sorcerer (more on that in a moment), but the craftsmanship seen in each Doombot reveals that his technical skills rival that of even Tony Stark himself. Although Tony Stark has appeared as Doctor Doom in the comics, it's no wonder that Doom once took up Iron Man's mantle.
Doom has become the Sorcerer Supreme
Speaking of saving the world, in the 2024 limited series "Blood Hunt," Doctor Strange turns to none other than Doctor Doom to aid him in saving the world from the Darkforce Dimension, after an eternal night is cast over the Earth. As a powerful sorcerer himself, Doom is already preparing a spell of his own, but needs one more thing to complete it: the Sorcerer Supreme title. In "Blood Hunt" #5, Doom offers his word that he will return the mantle to Strange upon the spell's completion, but unsurprisingly, the new Sorcerer Supreme refuses to relinquish it, instead banishing Strange from his sight.
Months later, in the 2025 series "One World Under Doom," Doom declares himself the new "Emperor of the World," which means exactly what you would think. If Doctor Doom was already a formidable opponent before his crowning as the new Sorcerer Supreme, then this title (and the added power that comes with it) certainly gives him an edge on anyone who might stand in his way. Unlike the previous cosmic powers that Doom has held in his grasp, this is a title that, in many ways, Doom has worked hard to earn. Even in "Doctor Strange and Doctor Doom: Triumph and Torment," Doctor Strange notes how Doom could easily be named Sorcerer Supreme in his stead. After all these years, it turns out that he was right.
Doctor Doom has defeated Thanos
Perhaps the most obvious reason that Doctor Doom is far more terrifying than Thanos is that the Marvel villain has bested the Mad Titan before. There have only ever been two specific Doctor Doom vs. Thanos encounters throughout Marvel Comics history. The first was during the infamous "Infinity Gauntlet" arc when Thanos, wearing the titular weapon, defeats Doom without much thought. However, Doom's armor saves him from complete annihilation, and the villain lives to fight another day.
The second time these two face each other is during the 2015 "Secret Wars" event. In issue #8 of the series, "God Emperor Doom" is confronted by Thanos, but the battle doesn't last very long. With his deity-like cosmic power, Doom rips the Mad Titan's bones from his flesh, proving himself the most powerful being in the known Marvel multiverse. But what would happen without the Beyonders' abilities? Would Doom still be able to hold his own? He certainly has a good chance.
It's firmly established that Doctor Doom is not just a capable scientist but a skilled sorcerer as well (being the Sorcerer Supreme is no small thing). Additionally, he is a capable fighter, a cunning warrior, and retains an army of Doombots under his command. While Doom may be no match for Thanos in a one-on-one punching match, the Latverian ruler certainly has the capacity to hold his own against the Mad Titan if given the chance.