11 Reasons Doctor Doom Is More Terrifying Than Thanos

Doctor Doom is finally coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and while we're worried about Robert Downey Jr. playing Victor von Doom, the truth is that it's about time. As one of Marvel's most significant characters (and certainly the brand's greatest villain), Doctor Doom is a force to be reckoned with. Appearing for the first time in the pages of 1962's "Fantastic Four" #5, Doom has made a name for himself not just as the arch nemesis of the FF, but also a foe worthy of Spider-Man, the Avengers, the X-Men, and the greater Marvel Universe as well.

However, the question remains, just how terrifying is Doctor Doom? Is he a greater threat to the MCU than Thanos? Well, if the MCU variant is anything like his standard comic book counterpart, then absolutely. While Thanos may be more physically imposing, he is nothing compared to Doom. From his very first appearance, Doom made a mark on the Marvel Universe that few other comic book antagonists have been able to claim. His ruthless character, cunning nature, and desire for power above all else make him much scarier than Thanos. While Josh Brolin's MCU villain simply wanted to balance out the universe, Doom is generally unhappy if he is not in complete control of it.

Of course, some believe that Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom will adapted from "Superior Iron Man," but we're hoping that he is the classic Victor von Doom — a far more terrifying character than he's often given credit for. In case you didn't already know, here is why Doctor Doom is a more frightening villain than Thanos.