Why Galactus Should Fear Silver Surfer The Most

Whether you're a Marvel fan or hater, both sides agree the franchise has entered some murky territory in terms of quality. The first reactions to "Captain America: Brave New World" didn't exactly fly high, but hopefully, things turn around soon. "Daredevil: Born Again" on Disney+ should be a return to form, while Marvel's Sentry in "Thunderbolts*" could make for one of the most terrifying villains yet. Then there's the matter of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," featuring a superhero team that has a spotty record on the big screen. But things could turn around with this outing, especially with the main villain being Galactus.

This cosmic villain is one of the most formidable foes in Marvel Comics, and there are many reasons why Galactus is even more terrifying than Thanos. He has virtually limitless energy so long as he consumes planets, and judging from the trailer for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," he has his eyes set on Earth. Notably, the Fantastic Four will battle Galactus in an alternate version of Earth from the mainline Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without knowing what other heroes could be around, the Fantastic Four are seemingly on their own, but they may have a little help from an unexpected source.

While the likes of Dazzler and Squirrel Girl have defeated Galactus before, it's unlikely either of them will appear in "First Steps." Of course, the Fantastic Four themselves will play a pivotal role in the fight to save Earth, but will the titular heroes be able to beat the main villain unaided? We predict that Marvel's first family will stop this version of Galactus with a little help from the Silver Surfer, aka Shalla-Bal (Julia Garner), whom Galactus should fear the most. Here's why.