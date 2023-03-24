Yellowjackets Is A Masterclass In How To Use Music On TV (And Here's What Other Shows Get Wrong)

The music on "Yellowjackets" come really close to being on the nose, but Malone cleverly veers away from being too obvious whenever possible, prioritizing the vibe of the song over lyrics or theme. In doing so, she manages to strike the perfect balance.

Take "Glory Box" by Portishead, which plays during the show's second episode, "F Sharp." Shauna, a seemingly unassuming and meek housewife in her adult life, accesses her animal instincts from her time stranded in the woods by hunting a rabbit in her backyard and quietly serving it to her family at dinner, and the whole thing is scored perfectly by the aforementioned 90s song. There are some moments of levity, too, like when the team comes together at their cabin in the woods to perform a synchronized dance to Montell Jordan's "This is How We Do It."

The song in the Season 2 trailer made it clear from the outset that these terrific musical choices would continue, and across the board, "Yellowjackets" excels at a needle drop, whether the adult versions of the girls are engaged in a high-stakes car chase set to Prodigy's "Firestarter," or "Fade Into You" by Mazzy Star soundtracks a grown-up Nat (Juliette Lewis) mourning her first and only love, or the teens get ready for a party ultimately ruined by hallucinogenic mushrooms to "Gepetto" by Belly (the last one also has an acapella sing-along to "Kiss From a Rose" by the girls, which feels exactly right). This is a show with an excellent sense of when and where to deploy the perfect song choice, but not every series shares that trait.