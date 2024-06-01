The Real Reason 13 Reasons Why Star Dylan Minnette Disappeared From Hollywood
For a while, it seemed like Dylan Minnette was going to be Hollywood's next superstar. Minnette started working as a child actor, boasting small guest apperances in sitcoms like "Drake & Josh" and "Two and a Half Men." He eventually received a starring role in "Saving Grace" before exploding in popularity as the troubled teenager Clay in Netflix's viral teen drama "13 Reasons Why." The series made him an overnight sensation, setting him up to be a superstar. But these days, Hollywood doesn't hear from Minnette because the actor is focused on other pursuits.
During an apperance on the Zach Sang Show, Minette discussed how he wants to focus on being a musician. Since 2011, Minnette has been one of the vocalists and guitarists of the band Wallows, which now takes up most of his time. "I was very fortunate to find success in [acting] ... I was on '13 Reasons Why,' it was really popular and definitely reached a peak ... but it also started to feel like a bit of job," Minnette said. "I feel like Wallows and music is this passion that we've always had as a group to really take all the way as far as we can ... I feel like I'm in a position now where I can just kind of do that for a while."
Minnette remains adamant that he wants to continue taking music as seriously as possible, which is why acting is on the back burner for now.
Dylan Minnette's music career is blowing up
In this conversation, Dylan Minnette said that he was going to return to acting in 2023, but the SAG-AFTRA strikes changed his plans. Now, he seems dedicated to making Wallows a musical sensation. The band just released their third studio album "Model" on May 24, 2024, and has a major tour in the works beginning in August, proving just how serious Minnette is about supporting his musical efforts.
While he's making waves as a musician, it's disappointing to hear that acting isn't a major focus for the star right now. Even before "13 Reasons Why" blew up, Minette had a number of intriguing roles under his belt, with an appearance in Denis Villeneuve's "Prisoners" and a supporting role in the cult horror film "Don't Breathe." Though he was definitely a rising star in the acting world, it was "13 Reasons Why" that made him a household name. After being a "Scream" fan for a number of years, Minette got the opportunity to join the 2022 reboot as the meek Wes. While his character died in the film, the actor made a solid impression with his screen time.
Since "Scream," the actor hasn't had many major roles, which is probably intentional, now that his band is touring all over the world. And while he definitely has a good head on his shoulders, if things don't work out, Minnette can always fall back on his "13 Reasons Why" success.