The Real Reason 13 Reasons Why Star Dylan Minnette Disappeared From Hollywood

For a while, it seemed like Dylan Minnette was going to be Hollywood's next superstar. Minnette started working as a child actor, boasting small guest apperances in sitcoms like "Drake & Josh" and "Two and a Half Men." He eventually received a starring role in "Saving Grace" before exploding in popularity as the troubled teenager Clay in Netflix's viral teen drama "13 Reasons Why." The series made him an overnight sensation, setting him up to be a superstar. But these days, Hollywood doesn't hear from Minnette because the actor is focused on other pursuits.

During an apperance on the Zach Sang Show, Minette discussed how he wants to focus on being a musician. Since 2011, Minnette has been one of the vocalists and guitarists of the band Wallows, which now takes up most of his time. "I was very fortunate to find success in [acting] ... I was on '13 Reasons Why,' it was really popular and definitely reached a peak ... but it also started to feel like a bit of job," Minnette said. "I feel like Wallows and music is this passion that we've always had as a group to really take all the way as far as we can ... I feel like I'm in a position now where I can just kind of do that for a while."

Minnette remains adamant that he wants to continue taking music as seriously as possible, which is why acting is on the back burner for now.