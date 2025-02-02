12 Best TV Shows Like The Bear To Binge Next

"The Bear" is one of the most successful fictional shows about cuisine and restaurant management in TV history, but it's far from the only worthwhile one. You will find several cooking-themed shows on this list, but to start things off, let's go with a short-lived, tremendously underrated British sitcom that honed in on the same kind of pressure-cooker kitchen mayhem that "The Bear" now makes its primary ingredient. Meet "Whites."

The premise of this BBC Two sitcom, which aired a single six-episode season in 2010, is quite simple: After years of flaming out and failing to deliver on his potential, former rising star chef Roland White (Alan Davies) finds himself settled into life as the executive chef at a hotel restaurant. Largely uninterested in the restaurant's day-to-day operations, Roland leaves most of it to be handled by sous chef Bib (Darren Boyd) and restaurant manager Caroline (Katherine Parkinson).

Unlike "The Bear," "Whites" mostly stays within the confines of the hotel and the restaurant, with brief excursions to the characters' off-the-clock lives. It's also much more overtly comedic in tone, with a zany, agitated wit that belies its design as a workplace comedy by veteran sitcom scribes Matt King and Oliver Lansley. Otherwise, it's a strikingly similar show to "The Bear," right down to the rhythms of the kitchen and the earthy, warm-colored cinematography. Anyone with a taste for gastronomic backstage turmoil will find a lot to savor in it.