12 Best Charlie Hunnam Movies And TV Shows, Ranked

Charlie Hunnam has been carving out a name for himself in Hollywood since he was a young Brit looking for his big break. While he might be best known for his role as Jax Teller in "Sons of Anarchy" or for playing Raleigh Beckett in "Pacific Rim," he's managed to launch a solid career for himself that has only gotten more interesting as he's extended his résumé beyond those characters. The actor has been in everything from rock 'em-sock 'em action pictures to thoughtful historical dramas and gothic horror films. He hasn't just focused solely on huge studio movies, either, as some of his best work has been in independent productions and various television projects. From cult-favorite shows to big-screen blockbusters, Hunnam has worked hard to show people he can do more than ride a motorcycle, shoot a gun, and talk tough.

But which of the actor's projects should you go out of your way to watch, where should you start your streaming adventure, and which of the actor's films and shows are the very best ones for you to spend a Friday night with? Here's a list of Hunnum's best onscreen work, ranked from least interesting to best, the order of which has been determined by author opinion.