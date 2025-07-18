18 Times Bill Hader Broke People On Set

We don't think it's controversial to say that Bill Hader is funny. After all, he wouldn't have been a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" (or "SNL") for eight seasons and earned a spot among the best "SNL" cast members in history if he wasn't funny. But the surest litmus test of Hader's comedic genius is how often he makes his fellow actors laugh — which, it turns out, is quite a lot.

Hader has broken all sorts of veteran comedians, but some of his most common victims are Fred Armisen, Kristen Wiig, and Seth Meyers. Sometimes he'll accidentally spoil a take on a movie set; other times, he'll make his "SNL" co-stars crack up on live television. Either way, Bill Hader is a comedic force to be reckoned with — and quite capable of making his colleagues laugh just as hard as audiences.