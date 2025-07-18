18 Times Bill Hader Broke People On Set
We don't think it's controversial to say that Bill Hader is funny. After all, he wouldn't have been a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" (or "SNL") for eight seasons and earned a spot among the best "SNL" cast members in history if he wasn't funny. But the surest litmus test of Hader's comedic genius is how often he makes his fellow actors laugh — which, it turns out, is quite a lot.
Hader has broken all sorts of veteran comedians, but some of his most common victims are Fred Armisen, Kristen Wiig, and Seth Meyers. Sometimes he'll accidentally spoil a take on a movie set; other times, he'll make his "SNL" co-stars crack up on live television. Either way, Bill Hader is a comedic force to be reckoned with — and quite capable of making his colleagues laugh just as hard as audiences.
His James Carville impression left Seth Meyers in hysterics
Bill Hader always knows how to get his "SNL" co-stars to crack up. You can witness this playing out in the skit "Weekend Update: James Carville on Gun Control." With his quirky mannerisms and Cajun accent, Hader does an unforgettable impression of political consultant James Carville. Although he delivers some savvy political commentary, his best joke in this routine is a complete non-sequitur, and it is too much for Seth Meyers.
Halfway through the sketch, Hader declares that his "Grammy Carville" is a ghost – and that she's sitting right next to him. Somehow keeping a straight face, he begins talking to the air next to him. When Hader leans in close to his invisible grandma and says "Gimme a kiss," you can hear Meyers laughing out loud. For the rest of the routine, Hader keeps glancing off to the side at his granny, while Meyers struggles to hide his grin.
Hader couldn't keep a straight face with McLovin in Superbad
Sometimes a funny scene requires an actor to keep a straight face that not even an experienced comedian like Bill Hader can pull off. This is definitely true of the scene from "Superbad" where Hader's cop character Officer Slater apologizes to Fogell, aka "McLovin" (Christopher Mintz-Plasse), for getting between him and his lovin'.
Hader is supposed to say "I'm really sorry I blocked your cock" with the utmost sincerity, but he can't finish his line without cracking up. Each time he does, he sets off a chain reaction of laughter, leaving both Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Seth Rogen in stitches. Ultimately, Hader needs several takes just to get this simple line right. Of course, Mintz-Plasse was probably happy to laugh it up after filming one of his most awkward acting moments.
His on-air kiss with Seth Meyers was iconic
One character that Hader created for "SNL" quickly earned a spot among the best characters on "Weekend Update." The flamboyant Stefon captured the hearts of viewers and frequently stole the spotlight from "Weekend Update" host Seth Meyers. Even though Hader is playing a character and Meyers is playing a fictionalized version of himself, their chemistry feels real. Before long, Stefon was making his scene partner — and later (fictional) romantic partner — break character.
At the end of one Stefon sketch, Hader tries to explain to viewers what a Human Roomba is, and there are tears of laughter in his eyes. Seth Meyers isn't faring much better; he needs to look away from Hader to regain his composure. But the real kicker is when Stefon tricks Meyers into wearing a "Kiss Me, I'm Irish" button — and then Stefon happily obliges. Afterward, Meyers asks "How long you been carrying around that button?" When Hader replies, "All year," Meyers can't hold it in any longer, and we don't blame him.
Hader threw his drink at Kristen Wiig
Sometimes all it takes to throw a veteran "SNL" player off their game is to give them a splash in the face. In the sketch "Hollywood Dish with Scarlett Johansson," Hader and Kristen Wiig portray two over-eager tabloid reporters interviewing Scarlett Johansson. When Johansson admits that she's never seen "The Jersey Shore," Hader does a spit take — and then tosses his slushie in Kristen Wiig's face, leaving her gasping for air. But the cherry on top is when Hader plunks down a colander on his co-star's head.
With slushie dripping down her face, Wiig soldiers through the rest of the skit, trying desperately to stay in-character (and failing). To be fair, Hader can't keep a straight face either. Even Johansson chuckles a little. This may not be the best time Kristen Wiig broke character on "SNL," but it's still very high on the list.
His improv in Pineapple Express made the general smile
Hader only gets a small cameo in "Pineapple Express," but boy, does he make the most of it. In this film, Hader plays Private Miller, the subject of a top-secret military experiment on the effects of marijuana. Since Miller is high as a kite, he spouts a lot of daffy lines in this scene, but perhaps none as daffy as one line that Hader improvised in an outtake. Hader opens by saying, "Sir, this is gonna come out of left field," as if it could possibly prepare us for what he is about to say next: "I wanna finger that chimp." Hader manages to keep a serious face while delivering this line, but his mask slips a moment later and he dissolves into giggles.
Hader isn't the only one. Although the head scientist (Jonathan Spencer) is not on-screen, you can tell he is laughing from his reflection in the glass. Meanwhile, the stern-faced general with an eyepatch (played by James Remar) cracks a little smile.
Hader stole the scene with his wheelchair
In the "SNL" skit "Girlfriends Game Night," Cecily Strong plays a young woman named Jeannie who invites her geriatric boyfriend (Hader) to a game night with her friends. Jeannie tells her boyfriend, "You're laughing at your jokes more than anyone else, as usual." This might be a sly nod to Hader's tendency to laugh at his own jokes on "SNL." However, the joke is on her, because Hader proceeds to make everyone else in the skit break character.
Riding Hader as he rides his motorized wheelchair, Cecily Strong can't keep it together, especially whenever Hader gives moans of pleasure. And once Hader steers his wheelchair right into the table, sending it scooting across the stage, Aidy Bryant and Heidi Gardner can't help but laugh. Later, when Hader comes back in on his wheelchair for a second round, he makes Melissa Villaseñor break character. Even Hader cracks under the pressure; he tries to hide his face, but you can still see his shaking shoulders. By the end of the skit, not a single actor has managed to keep a straight face.
Seth Meyers stumbled after Stefon described his prom date
"Stefon on More of Summer's Hottest Tips" is just a normal Stefon skit — which is to say, Hader is so funny he makes it hard for Seth Meyers to keep a straight face. This sketch from May 2012 is loaded with side-splitting one-liners that make Meyers lose his cool, from Stefon's explanation of Jewish Fireworks to his delightfully vulgar allusion to one of America's founding fathers.
However, the biggest curveball that Hader throws at Meyers is when he gives a shout-out to a female bodybuilder named "JackedBeth" who performs Shakespearean burlesque. Stefon casually adds, "I went to prom with her." This derails Meyers so much that he can't even finish his next line – he's laughing too hard.
Hader utterly destroyed Fred Armisen in the Renaldo and Alexi skit
While they were performing the sketch "Renaldo and Alexi" (which never made it past dress rehearsal), Bill Hader and Fred Armisen were concerned nobody would find it funny. Sure enough, the audience was dead silent for the beginning of the skit. It was only after Hader made his co-stars break that viewers began laughing.
Hader coaxes a grin from Aidy Bryant thanks to the way he says "Santy Claus" in a thick Eastern European accent. Even funnier is his delivery of the line, "It's going to blow your mind." Clearly Armisen still isn't over what Hader has just said, because he can't finish his next line without cracking up. Pretty soon Armisen is red-faced with laughter.
His joke about bodily fluids in Superbad tickled Seth Rogen
Bill Hader broke his "Superbad" co-star again in another scene. Per the script, Officer Michaels (Seth Rogen) laments how being a cop isn't exactly like he dreamed it would be. He had previously assumed that catching bad guys would be easy because they would always leave behind a certain kind of evidence at the crime scene (we'll give you a hint: it's a bodily fluid, and it's not blood). Yet Michaels was quite disappointed to discover that most crime scenes were not covered in this bodily fluid.
So far, so gross. But Hader, not to be outdone, continues to roll with this idea in an extended version of the scene. He improvises a few lines that are too shocking to be printed. Of course, it's not so much the lines themselves than his deadpan delivery, as if he is simply discussing paperwork at the police station, which is what makes Rogen chuckle in the middle of the scene. The two continue to riff off each other with even more jokes on this subject, until Hader says, "I think we've exhausted this point," and Rogen gives his trademark belly laugh.
He made Pete Davidson snicker in Trainwreck
You may have forgotten that Pete Davidson had a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo in "Trainwreck." (In fact, Davidson credits Amy Schumer with getting him this cameo and helping launch his "SNL" career.) Here, Davidson only appears for less than a minute, but that's all Hader needs to break down Davidson's defenses.
For the scene in question, Hader plays a sports doctor examining the knee of Pete Davidson's character. In this blooper, Davidson says, "My dad's Patrick Ewing," referring to the famous basketball player. Clearly, Davidson's character (who injured his knee not in a sports accident but by tripping over his bong) is full of it. Skeptical, Hader stares at Davidson for a long moment and asks, "Who told you that?" Pete Davidson can't help himself – he snorts out loud. Only Hader can make extras laugh like that.
His co-stars lost it after Stefon made a very special announcement
Once Michael Che and Colin Jost took over the "Weekend Update" desk, they needed to keep a straight face in the presence of Stefon, and they didn't stand a chance. One skit in particular — "Weekend Update: Stefon on Autumn's Hottest Tips" — reveals just how quickly they break down when with Hader.
Upon learning that Meyers has been replaced by not one but two handsome anchors, Stefon remarks, "Mmm. One of each." This throws Che off-balance, making him flub his next line. Later, when Stefon describes "human defibrillators," Che tries to shake his head, but you can see him crack a smile. The routine comes to a climax whenever Hader's character announces earnestly that he is pregnant. After Stefon cries, "I'll let you know if we keep it," neither of his co-stars can contain their laughter any longer.
Stefon's St. Patrick Day tips broke both of Hader's co-stars
After finding the chink in the armor of the new "Weekend Update" hosts, Hader hit them where it hurt the next time he appeared as Stefon. In "Weekend Update: Stefon on Saint Patrick's Day," all Hader needs to do to make Colin Jost crack up is to deliver a bashful "hi." For the rest of the skit, Hader is on a roll, coaxing grins from both his co-stars almost every time they appear on-camera.
When Hader makes a completely non-sequitur reference to #OscarsSoWhite, he leaves both his co-stars belly-laughing. Even Hader needs a moment to regain his composure. At the end of the skit, Hader brings down the house with a risque closing line that makes both Jost and Che guffaw.
His Australian accent made his Barry co-star flub her line
Not even prestige TV actors are immune to Hader's charms. In a scene from "Barry" Season 2, Barry (Bill Hader) is supposed to flex his cringe-worthy Australian accent, while Sasha (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) begs him for mercy. But in one blooper, Hader only needs to say a single word in this ridiculous accent before his co-star breaks.
He starts to say, "Putting –" (presumably because he is about to say, "Putting a 'roo on the 'barbie," though we can't rule out the possibility that Hader is saying "pudding") but Hader's accent is so hilariously awful that Howell-Baptiste loses her cool and slips out of character. Forgetting the name of Hader's character, she cries "Stop it, Bill!" They both burst into laughter once they realize her mistake.
Hader broke Seth Meyers in his final SNL episode
For his final episode at the "Weekend Update" desk, Seth Meyers brings back a very special guest: Stefon, of course. Naturally, Seth Meyers can't keep a straight face around him.
When Cecily Strong declares, "We're gonna miss [Seth] so much," a jealous Stefon lashes back by saying, "You barely know him!" When he hears this, Meyers can't help but grin. Hader's barrage of flirty jokes is so relentless that at one point he causes a laughing Seth Meyers to cry, "Oh, Stefon."
His dance in The Californians was too much for Fred Armisen
The actors on "SNL" frequently cracked each other up when performing the soap opera parody "The Californians." This is on full display in the sketch "The Californians: Karina Returns." Reunited with his wife Karina (Kristen Wiig) after she faked her death, Stuart (Fred Armisen) tells Devin (Hader) to leave the room so he and Karina can catch up on some lovin'. Devon, who is clearly smitten with Karina, doesn't want to leave. Instead he drawls, "What if I'm just quiet?" Clearly, Armisen thinks this is a hoot, because he can't keep a grin off his face.
Hader does it again after the skit's fake "ad break." As the scene fades in, Hader begins dancing to the soapy music playing in the background. Neither Armisen nor Wiig are prepared for this – they can't even finish their lines without laughing.
Hader didn't bat an eye after Fred Armisen accidentally hit him
The "SNL" routine "Kissing Family: Brecken Brings His Boyfriend Home" is already hilarious, but the skit also got an unexpected laugh from its cast members, thanks to Bill Hader. When Fred Armisen is supposed to give a monologue, he spreads his arms in a dramatic gesture and accidentally hits Hader (who is just outside the frame).
This makes Armisen stumble, but Hader doesn't miss a beat, remaining completely in-character. Naturally, this only makes Armisen laugh even more, and he can't keep it together for the rest of the skit. It's a riot watching Hader quietly steal the scene out from under his scene partner.
His improv in The Skeleton Twins left Kristen Wiig in stitches
"The Skeleton Twins" is a relatively serious movie that doesn't give Bill Hader and Kristen Wiig too many opportunities to show off their comedic chops. However, one outtake that shows Hader and Wiig goofing off on-set is more than enough to make up for that.
In this clip, Wiig pretends to speak into a telephone receiver, while beside her Hader holds a handheld vacuum cleaner to his ear as if it's a phone, and the pair spend three glorious minutes just riffing off each other. In particular, the random characters that Hader improvises — including Old Lady Frida and Ron From the Burger Place – are brilliant. Kristen Wiig doesn't stand a chance against Hader's onslaught of improv — she breaks down several times, often doubling over so hard she can't even speak. This moment shows everything Bill Hader is capable of when you give him free reign.
Hader left a mark in Stefon's farewell episode
The long-running courtship between Bill Hader's Stefon and Seth Meyer's "Weekend Update" persona finally came to a head in the May 2013 routine "Weekend Update: Stefon's Farewell." In this sketch, Amy Poehler is at the "Weekend Update" desk beside Meyers, and Hader manages to break both of them. Stefon brings the house down with his explanation of Human Magic 8-Balls, causing Meyers to once again lose his cool. If you pay close attention, you'll notice that Poehler is grinning in anticipation of the Magic 8-Ball joke, and she can't keep a smile off her face for a full 10 seconds after the punchline.
That's not all. Just when it looks like Stefon is going to marry someone else (Anderson Cooper, of course), Seth Meyers crashes Stefon's wedding and professes his love for him. At the end of the sketch, you can see both Hader and Meyers getting choked up as they think about how this beloved "SNL" character is finally getting a happy ending. Once again, Hader is breaking his co-star, but unlike all the other times, it's because he's getting emotional. It's refreshing to see a "SNL" moment that changes things up — and makes us cry instead.