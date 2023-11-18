The Best Characters From SNL's Weekend Update, Ranked

Since "Saturday Night Live" first aired in 1975, the show has become an irreplaceable part of both pop culture and late-night television history. In the very first episode, viewers at home were introduced to a segment known as "Weekend Update," in which a cast member would report on news headlines from the previous weeks with a comedic edge. The segment was originated by Chevy Chase, but has since been the launchpad for future stars like Norm MacDonald, Tina Fey, and Seth Meyers.

Outside of the fake news, "Weekend Update" has also become a home for some of the most iconic characters to come from "Saturday Night Live." Whereas many recurring characters on the show made their debut in live sketches or digital shorts, these figures are invited onto "Weekend Update" to comment on current events or provide expertise about various relevant topics. As one can imagine, many of these appearances go off the rails for either the characters or "Weekend Update" anchors.

Throughout the history of "Weekend Update," character pieces have included celebrity impressions, parodies, and original characters. For this list, the focus will mainly be on original characters who not only redefined the legacies of the individual "SNL" cast member who played them, but also successfully entertained audiences both in the studio and at home.