The Only Recap You Need Before Superman: The DCU Reboot

James Gunn's "Superman" debuts on July 8, 2025, and this version of the Man of Steel has a lot riding on his shoulders. "Superman" is meant to be the start of the new DC Universe onscreen, but the superhero in question still has decades of on-screen history to keep in mind. Looper's refresher video above will get you up to date on everything you need to remember about Superman before heading into the latest film.

Henry Cavill's "Superman" movies were the last time the character made it to the big screen. The Zack Snyder films "Man of Steel," "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," and "Justice League" were divisive amongst critics and comic book fans, but combined to earn over two billion dollars. Fans haven't seen that version of the character since his cameo in "Black Adam" in 2022, but he won't be returning. Gunn's movie presents a fresh version of Superman played by David Corenswet, and the hype for that among superhero fans is growing.

If you need evidence of the excitement, look no further than the ticket presales for "Superman," which climbed to $10 million more than two weeks ahead of the film's debut. Conflicting predictions estimate that the movie will earn somewhere between $90 and $145 million in its opening weekend. That's not a bad start for "Superman," but there are other characters who are also depending on this movie's success.