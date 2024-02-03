Why Milly Alcock's Supergirl Casting Has DC Movie Fans Divided

Most fans are praising Milly Alcock's Supergirl casting, but some aren't impressed with the direction DC is taking the character.

On January 29, 2024, new DC Universe boss James Gunn confirmed that "House of the Dragon" sensation Milly Alcock would be joining the franchise as Supergirl. Prior to her starring role in the "Game of Thrones" prequel series, she boasted appearances in Australian productions like "Uptight" and "Reckoning." With her Supergirl casting, Alcock is on track to make her blockbuster debut in "Superman: Legacy," which is poised to kick off the DCU in 2025.

Alcock had been fan-cast as Kara Zor-El for quite some time, and some are pleased with the Australian's casting. "Excited to see more of her," wrote Reddit user u/Aimless_Devastator. "She was one of the best things about 'House of Dragon.'" Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, similar sentiments were echoed by user @ConnorBehrens, who wrote, "Milly Alcock has an edge and spunk to her that would be perfect for Supergirl."

While Alcock's casting is mostly being praised across the board, some fans are disappointed that Sasha Calle's version of Supergirl is getting the shaft. Calle debuted as Kara in 2023's "The Flash" and was widely praised for her star-making turn. "I'm pretty sure Milly Alcock will do a wonderful job as Supergirl, but that still doesn't mean I'm not bummed the Colombian badass Sasha Calle will not be returning," wrote X user @galleghost.

Unfortunately, with the DC franchise rebooting, Calle likely won't be returning as Supergirl, which is a huge loss for diversity — a sentiment that hasn't escaped fans. "Milly Alcock looks like the epitome of Kara and I'm sure she'll be wonderful, but what a shame we were blessed with a Latina Supergirl they pretty much did nothing with," said user @ElmecoA.