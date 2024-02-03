Why Milly Alcock's Supergirl Casting Has DC Movie Fans Divided
Most fans are praising Milly Alcock's Supergirl casting, but some aren't impressed with the direction DC is taking the character.
On January 29, 2024, new DC Universe boss James Gunn confirmed that "House of the Dragon" sensation Milly Alcock would be joining the franchise as Supergirl. Prior to her starring role in the "Game of Thrones" prequel series, she boasted appearances in Australian productions like "Uptight" and "Reckoning." With her Supergirl casting, Alcock is on track to make her blockbuster debut in "Superman: Legacy," which is poised to kick off the DCU in 2025.
Alcock had been fan-cast as Kara Zor-El for quite some time, and some are pleased with the Australian's casting. "Excited to see more of her," wrote Reddit user u/Aimless_Devastator. "She was one of the best things about 'House of Dragon.'" Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, similar sentiments were echoed by user @ConnorBehrens, who wrote, "Milly Alcock has an edge and spunk to her that would be perfect for Supergirl."
While Alcock's casting is mostly being praised across the board, some fans are disappointed that Sasha Calle's version of Supergirl is getting the shaft. Calle debuted as Kara in 2023's "The Flash" and was widely praised for her star-making turn. "I'm pretty sure Milly Alcock will do a wonderful job as Supergirl, but that still doesn't mean I'm not bummed the Colombian badass Sasha Calle will not be returning," wrote X user @galleghost.
Unfortunately, with the DC franchise rebooting, Calle likely won't be returning as Supergirl, which is a huge loss for diversity — a sentiment that hasn't escaped fans. "Milly Alcock looks like the epitome of Kara and I'm sure she'll be wonderful, but what a shame we were blessed with a Latina Supergirl they pretty much did nothing with," said user @ElmecoA.
Sasha Calle's Supergirl was a win for diversity
It's difficult to not understand the frustration that fans feel for Sasha Calle after her behemoth turn as Supergirl in "The Flash." Calle was excited by the opportunity to represent Latinas around the world when she first got the gig. While speaking with Entertainment Weekly prior to the release of the speedster's solo flick, Calle opened up about how playing Supergirl was a monumental moment for diversity. "People are like, 'Well, we don't really mean [Latinas]. Latinas aren't on the big screen as superheroes, so why would you do that?' It's that idea of why representation matters," Calle candidly said.
Beyond getting the opportunity to play one of the most iconic characters in the DC roster, Calle was pleased with the idea of inspiring the next generation of performers. "But that's my hope, that people who relate to me or see themselves in me can be like, 'Yeah, we belong there as well. Those dreams are definitely achievable,'" she discussed.
Unfortunately, "The Flash" cratered, emerging as a box office flop for DC. Despite the negative press surrounding the film, Calle was praised for her tortured performance as Kara. And things seemed positive for Calle's future in the DC universe — she even met with DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran to discuss her next steps with the franchise. But like most superhero characters, it's onto the next actor. While Calle may be out as Kara, Gunn is excited to see what Milly Alcock can do as Supergirl.
James Gunn always knew Milly Alcock was going to be Supergirl
While the passion that fans have for Sasha Calle's Supergirl is strong, James Gunn's vision shouldn't be dismissed. Following the announcement of Milly Alcock's casting, the "Superman: Legacy" writer and director took to Threads to discuss just how passionate he is about Alcock's upcoming performance. "Strangely, Milly was the FIRST person I brought up to Peter [Safran] for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comic," he wrote. "I was watching 'House of the Dragon' & thought she might have the edge, grace & authenticity we needed for the DCU's Supergirl," the creative added.
Alcock is also excited to play the iconic DC heroine, taking to Instagram to write "So excited to be a part of the DC fam – thank you so much to [James Gunn] for trusting me with Kara Supergirl." According to The Hollywood Reporter, "The House of the Dragon" star was in the running for the role alongside Disney Channel Original Movie icon Meg Donnelly, with Alcock ultimately getting the gig after a successful screentest.
Milly Alcock will debut as Supergirl in 2025's "Superman: Legacy."