A Peacemaker Spin-Off Starring A Formidable Suicide Squad Villain Is Coming To HBO Max

The DC Extended Universe staked out new ground with James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad," and then capitalized on that success with the HBO Max spin-off series "Peacemaker." Starring John Cena as the titular misguided vigilante, the show was a massive hit, setting new viewership records for the streaming platform and quickly receiving the green light for a second season.

Warner Bros. is following a similar strategy in the wake of "The Batman." With Matt Reeves in the director's chair and Robert Pattinson in the Batsuit, the movie was a massive hit in pandemic-era terms. Naturally, The Penguin (Collin Farrell) is already slated to get his own HBO Max series. Interestingly, the growing slate of DCEU television programming reflects similar efforts on the part of DC's largest rival, Marvel, which has expanded the Marvel Cinematic Universe onto the small screen with a raft of series on Disney+.

However, as fans wait for Season 2 of "Peacemaker" and Season 1 of Farrell's Penguin series, Warner Bros. isn't taking its foot off the gas pedal anytime soon. We now know that one star from both "The Suicide Squad" and "Peacemaker" is likely about to get a spin-off of her own.