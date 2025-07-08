First Reactions To James Gunn's Superman Movie Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing

In general, critics are in love with Kal-El's latest incarnation, with the film earning an 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes at press time. Screen International's Tim Grierson called the movie "an ambitious, occasionally stirring film that is weirder, nervier and more thoughtful than most blockbusters," while The Mary Sue's Rachel Leishman remarked on her X (formerly Twitter) account, "['Superman'] reminds us that Clark Kent has always been a beacon of hope and the goodness that can exist in this world."

The Wrap's William Bibbiani noted that while the film occasionally falls short of its ambitions, it nevertheless "shoves everything super about Superman into a single motion picture, and it's bursting at the seams with strange, wonderful, intricate ideas." Variety's Courtney Howard, meanwhile, had special praise for each actor involved in the piece. "Corenswet has that heroic shimmer. [Nicholas] Hoult is delightfully diabolical. [Rachel] Brosnahan brims w/ vim [and] vigor," she said on X.

Multiple reporters and bloggers noted that James Gunn has managed to capture what makes Superman so special in this movie. The Hollywood Reporter's David Rooney summed general critical sentiments up perfectly by calling the film "very much a comic-book action-adventure but one with a warm human heart." But not every early reaction has been positive.