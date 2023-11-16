Loki Season 3: Will It Ever Happen?

For well over a decade, Marvel fans have followed the exploits of Loki (Tom Hiddleston), the Asgardian trickster god who permanently straddles the line between good and evil. Loki's various plots have wreaked havoc on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he's also saved the lives of Thor and other heroes on a number of different occasions. The Disney+ series "Loki" follows the god on a redemptive journey, carrying him through dozens of different points in time throughout the multiverse.

Loki found himself in a new role at the end of Season 2, and though in some ways he's more important to the MCU than ever, his story has also seemingly come to an end. He's finally finished the transformation from villain to true hero, and his last sacrifice guaranteed a future of freedom for all of his closest friends. With that, the story's over, right?

Don't be so sure. This is the MCU after all, and characters can almost always find their way back to the forefront of another story. "Loki" Season 2 dropped a few hints about the future of the character and the series as a whole, and the people who worked on the show have been playing coy about the potential for another season. We can't say for sure if "Loki" Season 3 will ever happen, but we can start putting together as many clues as possible to suss out an answer.