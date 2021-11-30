The Best Fight Scene In Netflix's Arcane According To Fans

When "Arcane," the animated show based on esports phenomenon "League of Legends," debuted, there wasn't much hype around the project. Video game adaptations have had a rocky track record, to say the least, and aside from a few high-profile voice actors and some decent concept art, nothing seemed to suggest that "Arcane" would break the mold.

But break the mold it did, and fans immediately embraced the lush visuals and detailed lore, much of which was invented from whole cloth for the show — since, prior to "Arcane," "League of Legends" had never developed its characters' backstories in such depth before. Not only were audiences introduced to an array of diverse and instantly fascinating characters, they were treated to pure eye candy in every frame, thanks to the unique blend of hand-drawn and CG animation from French animation house Fortiche.

Especially gorgeous are the show's fight scenes, which are never confusing to follow despite the flashy style. Each fight is underpinned by character motivations that make such conflict inevitable, which means that viewers understand the emotional stakes of each fight and become invested in the outcome, all the way to the shocking end.

One fight stood out to fans more than any other, who took to social media to express their excitement.