Black Mirror: Relax, It's Okay Not To Watch The Episodes In Order

The standalone nature of each "Black Mirror" episode allows new viewers to jump into a new season without worrying about catching up with what came before. They can simply watch the new episodes, and if they like what they see, they can witness the journey of how "Black Mirror" ended up where it is today. The only thing watching "Black Mirror" out of order might do is that viewers may not necessarily catch all of the Easter eggs. These references don't really impact the plot; they're usually there as a fun background piece, but it can be fun to go back and see what one missed the first time around.

This is especially the case for Season 4's "Black Museum." The story has nothing to do with other episodes, but since the characters walk around a macabre museum, there are plenty of recognizable props for anyone who's seen the first three seasons. Of course, it's a moot point for anyone not interested in random references.

Still, people will be drawn to specific episodes for different reasons. Fans of Miley Cyrus will want to see her meta take on her own career with "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too," while people who want to see what Daniel Kaluuya was up to prior to "Get Out" will definitely want to check out "Fifteen Million Merits." It may even be prudent to go out of order, as many people consider the very first episode, "National Anthem," to be one of the weakest of the series. Unlike some characters in "Black Mirror," you have the power to do what you want.