Dumb Things We Just Ignore About Stargate

Many have watched "Stargate: SG-1" and pointed out that most of the planets trekked by the Stargate program's A-team (SG-1) closely resemble Canada. Of course, we all know the real-world reason for that: "Stargate: SG-1" was filmed in Vancouver for its entire run and there are only so many ways to make a place look like an entirely different world. In fact, John Gajdecki (who was the visual effects supervisor on the first two seasons of "Stargate: SG-1") and the rest of the VFX team worked hard to find alternative locations that were close enough to the show's sets and still looked interesting, but there was only so much they could do.

Speaking to The Companion, Gajdecki revealed that Hudson Hickman, MGM's Vice President of Physical Production, asked them to add more variation to the alien worlds they were visiting, which was easier said than done. "He basically said, 'Can we not go to the rainy forest planet anymore?' That's Vancouver in the winter. It just rains here," Gajdecki said. "We're always outside, always in the rain, because that was the weather at the time. And so we really started struggling to create locations that were not just in the forest."

While the team scouted locations that worked for settled planets like the Tollan homeworld and even found some cool outdoor filming sites nearby, like the sulfur pits that served as the landscape for P3X-562, SG-1 still mostly visited forested planets during the series. This does make some sense, considering the necessary parameters for human habitation (Goa'uld are the main gate-users when SG-1 starts adventuring and Goa'uld tend to inhabit human bodies), but it doesn't seem very plausible that so many faraway planets look like Canada.