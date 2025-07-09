12 Best Movies Like The Old Guard

While we're not sure if you should read this before you watch "The Old Guard," what other movies should you watch after? Based on a graphic novel, being a stylish ensemble action film with multiple female leads, and having fantasy elements like magic and immorality put "The Old Guard" in some pretty awesome company as far as similar movies go. A few of them even share some cast and crew members.

"The Old Guard 2" is an obvious choice to follow up its predecessor now that it's finally out. But critics hate it, and despite it immediately finding its way into Netflix's top 10, the sequel hasn't been making a positive impression on fans either. So people who enjoyed the first film might be better off following it up with one of these other movies instead, each one drawing in one or more of the elements that made the original "The Old Guard" a well-received hit when it was released back in 2020.